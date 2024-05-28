Exclusive news and research on the wine, spirits and beer sector





Interview Part 2: Ben Meggs, CEO of Bayou City Hemp and 8th Wonder Cannabis May 28, 2024 In part two of our interview, Ben Meggs, CEO of Texas hemp players THC Bayou City Hemp and 8th Wonder Cannabis, discusses new products, the on-premises market for the emerging category and upcoming expansion opportunities for the business. SND: What does the new product pipeline look like? Meggs: We have a new THC spirit coming out. It's called Ocho Verde. Packaged in a spirits-style bottle, each dose contains four milligrams of THC, and the idea is that you can pour a shot of it behind the bar and the operators can make a $15 drink with it. We've found that it works well on-premises, and that part of the market is seeing a pretty dramatic recovery. SND: What types of on-site locations do you work in? Meggs: We are present in all kinds of bars and restaurants, concert halls and sports entertainment venues. It's very recent that the giant chains are getting involved. Minnesota has had its glory days in this category, and this has been a great place to start. But I truly believe that Texas will be the tipping point where things will move very quickly. We also have our own reception hall where tens of thousands of people come every month. We've been offering our THC drinks on tap alongside beer for almost two years. Since the day we launched the first THC drink at 8th Wonder, it was immediately and remains to this day the number one takeaway item purchased from our own physical store. And our sales of THC draft drinks are quickly approaching those of beers. SND: What made Bayou City buy 8th Wonder? Meggs: When we acquired 8th Wonder, we did so for several reasons. One was for their beverage expertise, the other was for their ability. Another problem was their brand identity, their exposure. This is a ten-year-old brewery, so it has deep roots. And the main reason was that they had existing distribution channels. They have been with Silver Eagle for eight years. And now we are very happy to be distributed to over 10,000 Silver Eagle accounts. Subscribe to the Shanken News Dailys email newsletter, delivered to your inbox each morning. You will also receive the Cannabis Edition as part of your subscription.

