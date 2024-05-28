Entertainment
Iconic Bollywood Filming Locations in Goa That Attract Instagrammers
Goa has long been a favorite destination for Bollywood filmmakers, with several films using its picturesque locations, contributing to the fame of many places. Here are some places that have attracted new followers through social media over the years
Meliston Fernandes
Goa, with its sunny beaches, lush greenery and vibrant culture, has long been a favorite backdrop for Bollywood filmmakers. The picturesque state has not only provided stunning visuals but also added a unique charm to many films. Here is a cinematic tour through some iconic locations of Goa that have graced the silver screen and won the hearts of movie buffs. Some other places which have also been used include Divar Island, Juem Bridge, Old Goa and Maquinez Palace in Panjim along with different villages and beautiful houses of Goans.
Chapora Fort: Popularly known as Dil Chahta Hai Fort, Chapora Fort came into limelight with the release of Farhan Akhtar directed film, Dil Chahta Hai in 2001. Chapora Fort of North Goas is a popular tourist attraction and well-known location. landmark in the region. Filmmakers find it a beautiful site because of its stunning views of the Chapora River and the surrounding coastline. The film contains famous scenes that were filmed at the fort and which now represent the plot and characters of the film. The fort's commanding position above the Arabian Sea provides a dramatic backdrop for a number of cinematic scenes.
Arpora Night Market: This bustling market was featured in the film Dum Maro Dum, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu and others. It is known for its vibrant atmosphere and wide range of products; it captures the essence of Goan culture and is a great place for visitors to explore. The Saturday evening market in Arpora is a popular attraction with locals and tourists, offering a wide range of products including clothing, accessories, crafts, souvenirs, jewelry, artwork and much more. Moreover. The market also offers concerts, cultural shows and a variety of food stalls serving local and international cuisine.
Parra Road: The scenic road lined with coconut trees featured prominently in the film Dear Zindagi. It's now a favorite spot for tourists wanting to recreate the film's memorable cycling scenes. Once a quiet road, it has now become a tourist attraction. Traffic jams caused by tourists have become another problem for locals. Tourists cause a lot of problems for us locals. It's a nuisance, they click pictures right in the middle of the road if you honk, they taunt and verbally abuse. We have to arrive at work on time. Have fun but not at the expense of others. Behave like a cultured and honest tourist. It becomes rather difficult even to send the children to school. They tell you, can't you wait five minutes. Empty water bottles and wrappers are also thrown over the edges, says Evander Noronha de Parra.
Dudhsagar Falls: A notable film that highlights Dudhsagar Falls is Chennai Express (2013), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. In the film, Dudhsagar Falls is featured in a pivotal moment
train sequence, showcasing its grandeur and natural splendor. The name Dudhsagar translates to sea of milk in English, referring to the milky white appearance of the water as it flows down the rocky cliff.
Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church, Panjim: This is a beautiful white church. Josh, Aashiqui 2 and Dilwale 2 are some of the films shot in this location. It is a highly visited tourist destination due to its unusual architecture and convenient location in Panjim. Tourists flock to this place all year round. There is always a lot of traffic when I pass by there. All year round, a ton of tourists come to this place. They cause problems for us residents by parking their automobiles on the roads. They don't even seem to be aware of their surroundings when they cross the street. While I have nothing against tourists visiting, I think they should be aware of the correct etiquette while traveling, says Joseph Fernandes of Panjim.
Fontainhas: famous place in Goa where the films Ek Villain and Malang were shot. It is indeed a picturesque and culturally rich area in the heart of Panjim. It is known for its narrow, winding streets, vibrant Indo-Portuguese architecture and colorful buildings. The streets of Fontainhas are narrow and cobbled, adding to the neighborhood's old-world charm. Walking these streets is like stepping back in time.
Dona Paula: In 1981, Dona Paula featured in “Ek Duje Ke Liye”. The famous fight scene from the film Singham was shot here. Apart from this, even the movie Dilwale features this place. It is a picturesque place located in Dona Paula, a district in North Goa. It is named after Dona Paula Amaral Antnia de Souto Maior, a historical figure in Portuguese India. The jetty offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea and is a popular tourist destination in Goa.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
