LAPD tracks Johnny Wactor's killers, searches for fingerprints and video





Los Angeles Police detectives collect surveillance video and search for fingerprints as they search for the group of catalytic converter thieves who killed General Hospital's Johnny Wactor Saturday morning in downtown Los Angeles . Wactor was killed around 3:25 a.m. as he left a bar where he worked. He encountered three people near Pico Boulevard and Hope Street who were trying to steal the part from the car, authorities said. One of the robbers shot Wactor, 37, before fleeing. Law enforcement sources say police are trying to extract prints from Wactors' car and are searching for video from the area. They are also checking to see if there are any links to other catalytic converter thefts nearby. LAPD investigators say they have seen an increase in violence when such thieves are confronted. On Tuesday, LAPD officials released additional information about the crime. When Wactor arrived at his vehicle, he was confronted by three individuals who had lifted Wactor's vehicle with a jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter, authorities said in a news release. Without provocation, the victim was shot and killed by one of the individuals. All three suspects involved were wearing dark clothing and driving a dark colored sedan. Catalytic converters, which control exhaust emissions, are typically found in a vehicle's undercarriage and contain precious metals including rhodium, palladium and platinum. Thieves can make hundreds of dollars by selling them to auto parts suppliers or scrapyards, where they can melt them down and extract the precious metals. Catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed in California during the COVID-19 pandemic, which some have attributed to increased economic distress. This trend has given rise to new state laws that prohibit recyclers from purchasing parts from anyone other than the legal owner of the vehicle or a licensed dealer and to increase penalties for buyers who fail to certify that 'a catalytic converter was not stolen. Police say it is difficult to hold thieves accountable because they cannot always prove that a person in possession of a stolen car part played a role in the theft. In 2022, approximately 8,000 catalytic converter thefts were reported in Los Angeles. Figures for 2023 were not immediately available. Wactor played Brando Corbin on General Hospital from 2020 to 2022. He has had roles on other shows including Westworld, Criminal Minds and Station 19. Wactor recently explored opportunities in the field of screenwriting while working as a bartender.

