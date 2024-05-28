Zachary Horwitz's 'Hollywood Ending' Documentary Acquired by Amazon MGM Studios





EXCLUSIVE: Amazon MGM Studios has acquired Hollywood ending, a new documentary from UnTypical, a VICE Studios company, and Library Films. Directed by Rebecca Chaiklin (Tiger King)the film follows the downfall of Zach Horwitz, the charismatic “Midwest Millennial Madoff” who ran a $690 million Ponzi scheme right under the noses of those close to him. Also known by his stage name Zach Avery, Horwitz is a former actor who deceived investors by falsely claiming to have secured lucrative licensing deals with such major streaming platforms as Netflix and HBO. His project began around 2014, when he began soliciting funds from investors, promising high returns from film licensing deals. Horwitz operated through his company, 1inMM Capital LLC, which he touted as a success in film distribution. To maintain the illusion of legitimacy, he provided investors with false documents, including fabricated licensing agreements and emails purporting to be from entertainment industry executives. Using funds from new investors, Horwitz repaid previous investors, while financing his lavish lifestyle. This included purchasing a $6 million mansion in Los Angeles, luxury cars and expensive trips. The system finally collapsed in 2021 when investors began demanding returns and Horwitz was unable to continue the cycle of payments. In April 2021, Horwitz was arrested by the FBI and charged with wire fraud. He pleaded guilty to securities fraud later that year. On February 14, 2022, he was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison and ordered to pay $230 million in restitution to his victims. Best known for directing and producing the Netflix phenomenon Tiger KingChaiklin went on to direct and produce the following series Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story. She also co-directed the documentaries Another world, Containment, United States And Last party 2000. Producers on Hollywood ending include Library Films' Chris Smith, UnTypical's Danny Gabai and Alice Bristow, and Article 19's Chaiklin. The film will ultimately be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. Earlier this year, the Frida Kahlo documentary was unveiled Frida by director Carla Gutiérrez, Amazon published the document focused on the Navy and Marine Corps The Blue Angels in theaters and on Prime Video on May 24. Upcoming docu projects for the streamer include I am: Celine Dion on June 25.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/05/zachary-horwitz-documentary-hollywood-ending-acquired-amazon-mgm-1235942867/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos