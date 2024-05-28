All We Imagine As Light's Chhaya Kadam recalls being teased by the film's crew dancing on the Cannes red carpet





Actor Chhaya Kadam, who starred in All We Imagine As Light, spoke about the team dancing on the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Speaking to news agency PTI, Chhaya revealed how she reacted when someone from Mumbai teased her about their dance. The film's director Payal Kapadia, along with Chhaya, Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha, walked the red carpet. (Also Read | Payal Kapadia of All We Imagine As Light sees FTII as an important space: you need to find people you can work with) Chhaya Kadam, Kani Kusruti, Payal Kapadia, Divya Prabha and Hridhu Haroon dance as they arrive for the screening of the film All We Imagine as Light at the Cannes Film Festival.(AFP) Chhaya reacts to teasing for dancing on the Cannes red carpet Chhaya talks about who started dancing first: “I'm not sure at this point, but it was probably me. Someone from Mumbai called and joked, 'You were dancing like you were in your own backyard '. I told him: 'Kyun Nahin (Why not)?' Being part of the main competition after 30 years is a huge achievement, apart from the prize we won Why follow the protocol Hum apni khushi aise hi dikhaate hain, kood kood kar (This is how we express our joy, by breaking. ).(in a dance).” Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Chhaya heard Gulabi Saree performed in Cannes According to the actor, their dance on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival was a moment of celebration that people around them joined in celebrating their moment of happiness. “When we stood still to take photos, even the photographers started asking us to continue dancing. There was so much happiness around. The sign that the film would win big at the festival was obvious.” She added that she heard the Marathi song Gulabi Saree playing when she was getting out of her car for the film's premiere. On All We Imagine As Light's Cannes win All We Imagine As Light is the first in 30 years by an Indian director to win the Grand Prix, the second highest honor at Cannes after the Palme d'Or. Directed by Payal Kapadia, the film features Chhaya alongside Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha. The film, a French-Indian co-production, was rated a favorite after receiving rave reviews in the international press following its gala screening. Learn more about the film The Malayalam-Hindi feature film revolves around Prabha, a nurse from Mumbai whose life is turned upside down when she receives a rice cooker from her ex-husband. Anu, her roommate and colleague, struggles to find a private place in the busy city to be with her boyfriend. Prabha's best friend Parvati (Chhaya), a widow, is forced out of her home by real estate developers.

