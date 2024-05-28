When Calls the Heart Actor Granny Laverock Life Support Balcony Autumn





Mamie Laverock, a 19-year-old actress with Hallmark's When the heart calls youis on life support after falling from a five-story skywalk while being treated at a Vancouver hospital. According to a GoFundMe page Launched by her family, Laverock was rushed to a Winnipeg hospital on May 11 by her mother, Nicole Compton, after what was described as a “medical emergency.” But an update from Laverock's family says that on May 26, she fell from the balcony of a Vancouver hospital after being transferred there as part of her recovery. “Mamie, who had been in intensive care for two weeks, was escorted from a secure unit at the hospital and taken to a balcony from where she fell from the fifth floor. She suffered life-threatening injuries, underwent several major surgeries, and is currently on life support,” the family’s fundraising campaign page states. “We are all devastated, in shock, at this extremely difficult time,” Laverock's parents, Rob and Nicole, added in their update. The tragic setback to Laverock's hospital care and recovery sparked an outpouring of concern from Hallmark and his colleagues on the show. “We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie. As a beloved member of our When the heart calls you community, we wish him and his family peace, comfort and lots of prayers during this difficult time,” Hallmark Media said in a statement obtained by THR. Johannah Newmarch, who plays Laverock's on-screen mother, Molly Sullivan, in When the heart calls you, on his page, formerly Twitter, urged fans to donate to the GoFundMe page. “I love this wonderful family so much and my heart is broken. Such a devastating time for them and for everyone who cares deeply for sweet Granny. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to get through this nightmare. Thank you,” Newmarch wrote on the social media platform. “I just made a donation. If you can afford it, I hope you will too. Link in bio,” co-star Erin Krakow wrote on his Instagram page. Laverock appeared between 2014 and 2023 in When the heart calls you as Rosaleen Sullivan. His other television credits include Psych, The Killing Game, Wedding of Dreams, A Series of Unfortunate Events and the Spotlight on Christmas TV movie. The GoFundMe page had raised $15,560 toward a goal of $25,000 as of May 28.

