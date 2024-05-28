Hollywood doesn't give moviegoers what they want





Movie fans sent a distressing message to Hollywood studios over the Memorial Day long weekend. The weekend box office hit a 30-year low as offerings such as “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” and “Garfield” landed with a thud. This does not bode well for the summer film season, which this year is very busy with sequels and prequels. One industry analyst predicts that summer ticket sales could be as much as 25% below last year's total of about $4 billion. Don't blame moviegoers. Their massive participation in “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” – “Barbenheimer,” as they were nicknamed – demonstrated that there is an audience for theatrical performances, but that people want to see original stories. If Hollywood got the message, it doesn't seem to have registered. This summer, there are few blockbuster films that fall into the original story camp. Instead, moviegoers will be treated to sequels to “Bad Boys,” “Inside Out,” “A Quiet Place,” “Despicable Me” and others. While these titles will undoubtedly find an audience, many people might wait to see them on streaming services rather than spending big money to see them in theaters. A family of four can easily spend almost $100 on a single movie (snacks included). Movie studios are still getting back on their feet after last year's Hollywood strikes, which may be part of the reason for the dearth of original films. But that doesn't explain why the clear lessons of “Barbenheimer” have apparently been lost on studio executives, and why the industry seems more focused than ever on safety and retraining past winners. Streaming is punching the entertainment industry, just like the internet has taken away everything you know from newspapers. If Hollywood wants people to primarily stream movies, fine. They are doing a good job ushering in such an era. If, on the other hand, studios want to maintain theatrical distribution, they must listen to what their customers say. And what they're saying is that the same old thing isn't worth the money.



