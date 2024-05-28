Rapper and pop star icon Drake buys Texas ranch for $15 million – Hartford Courant





Irving Mejía-Hilario | The Dallas Morning News (TNS) DALLAS — Superstar pop artist Drake is the latest to join the growing number of wealthy individuals in Texas by purchasing a 313-acre ranch in Brenham, a small town about two hours south of Dallas in Washington County . The luxurious property, called The Inn at Dos Brisas, cost the Canadian pop musician $15 million and was purchased in October 2023, according to reports. The property is located at 10000 Champion Drive, between Highways 290 and 6 and TX-105. “Me and my partner went country with y’all,” Drake said with a thick Southern accent. video shared on social networks. “We said we were going to do this for many years and we are doing it today. The sale is made. We need to file a new one for that. If you see your girlfriend at 'Lover Boy Lane', it's over. Drake, a self-proclaimed “Lover Boy,” had been looking to purchase property in Texas for some time after his “It's All a Blur” tour wrapped up on April 5. The ranch was built in 2000 by the Houston tech giant Doug and Jennifer Bosch. It is surrounded by untouched nature made up of lush trees and flowers as well as three ponds already stocked with fish. Although it was operational as a station for 17 years, it closed in 2022. The property was converted into a resort in 2004 and includes a farm, greenhouse, equestrian facilities, restaurant with a 7,000-bottle wine cellar, large swimming pool, hot tub and tennis court. “Dos Brisas is a rare inherited ranch property that offered a unique opportunity for the right buyer, which we were able to find once we listed it, bringing the price in line with market conditions at the time. era,” Tonya Currie, the registration manager, said in a statement to Cultural map. The ranch sold within 90 days of its full list price. It's unclear whether Drake will turn the ranch into a full-time resort, but it's ripe for such an opportunity, Currie said in a statement to World Manor Last year. “[It] has proven it can and has been best in class as a restaurant and inn,” she said. During his most recent tour in Houston, Drake also made a vow to Texans to visit the area more frequently. “I had to make it official first, but I've been looking for a long time, trying to find, you know, the right place for me, where I belong outside of Toronto,” he told a crowd attic. at the Toyota Center. “And finally, after all these years, I found a place in Houston, Texas. Then you will all see me again everywhere. Drake, who is also the founder of OVO Sound, a Canadian independent music label, is famous for much more than songs like “Hotline Bling” and “One Dance.” He is known for being very open about his personal real estate holdings, previously owning a $75 million estate in Los Angeles and an $88 million mega-mansion in Beverly Hills. The real estate purchase comes amid a tumultuous time for the pop star as he is embroiled in a rap feud with Compton star rapper Kendrick Lamar. The two have notoriously thrown verbal jabs at each other since their popularity took off in the early 2010s. ©2024 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

