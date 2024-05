Bollywood finally speaks out in support of Gaza after Rafah attacks

Around twenty Bollywood celebrities are now expressing their solidarity with the population of Gaza following the Israeli aggression against Rafah. Bollywood celebrities who have spoken out on the issue include Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sania Mirza, wife of Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Bhumi Padnekar, Rakul Preet, Shilpa Rao, Honey Singh, Tripti Dimri, Nora Fatehi, Swara Bhaskar and others. Bollywood celebrities have remained tight-lipped on the issue since the crisis began in October. A few celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, found the courage to speak out on the issue. The rest of the Bollywood celebrities have now broken their silence and are expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine and Gaza. However, many celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amir Khan are yet to speak out on the issue. https://x.com/Nher_who/status/1795467184233451637 https://x.com/Nher_who/status/1795467652871143476 These Bollywood celebrities updated their Instagram stories with the viral photo which has now become an emblem of global support for Palestine. THE picture we can read: “All eyes are on Gaza”. In the latest episode of inhumane aggression, Israel dropped bombs on the tents of Palestinian refugees living in Rafah. Many refugees were burned alive while sleeping when Israel dropped bombs. Initially viewing this as a grave mistake, Israel once again attacked the refugees in Rafah, leaving 21 more Palestinians dead. Read more: Rohit Sharma's wife expressed solidarity after Rafah attack in Gaza According to the latest reports, Indian captain Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika was forced to delete her Instagram story after being trolled. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Tuesday that Spain would officially recognize a Palestinian state, comprising the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, unified under the Palestinian National Authority with East Jerusalem as its capital. The move comes as relations between the EU and Israel face increased tensions. Sanchez said: “This is a historic decision that has one goal, to help Israelis and Palestinians achieve peace, in a televised speech from the gates of the Prime Minister's Palace in Madrid.

