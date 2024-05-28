



Molly Ringwald appeared on Marc Maron's show Podcast “WTF” (via Popular magazine) and revealed that she tried to convince her 20-year-old daughter not to become an actress because of the difficulties young women face in Hollywood. Ringwald, an icon of 1980s teen movies thanks to her roles in “The Breakfast Club,” “Pretty in Pink” and many others, said she was exploited as a young actress – and that it was almost impossible not to be one as a woman growing up. at Hollywood. “I never really felt like I was part of a community when I was in Hollywood, just because I was so young, actually,” Ringwald said. “I didn’t want to go out to a club. I feel like I'm more sociable now than I was then. I was simply too young. “Well, you're lucky you weren't taken advantage of or found yourself in some kind of horrible situation,” Maron replied. “Oh, I was taken advantage of,” Ringwald replied. “You can’t be a young actress in Hollywood without having predators.” Ringwald said she was “definitely in some questionable situations” as a young actress, but she relied on her “incredible survival instinct and a pretty big superego” to “find a way to protect myself” from the industry predators. “It can be painful,” Ringwald added. “And I now have a 20-year-old daughter who is going into the same profession, even though I did everything to convince her to do something else. And it's hard. Ringwald recently watched “The Breakfast Club” with his daughter, but found some elements of the classic film to be outdated, telling London weather “There's a lot of things I really like about the movie, but there are elements that haven't aged well – like Judd Nelson's character, John Bender, who basically sexually harasses my character.” “I’m glad we can look at this and say things are really different now,” she said. In a viral interview with NPR in 2018, Ringwald admitted that she felt “very differently about the films” that made her famous today. She noted that a scene from her 1984 classic “Sixteen Candles” shows her character's crush, Jake Ryan, suggesting taking advantage of a passed out girlfriend at a party. “When I made those films with John Hughes, his intention was not to make 'Porky's' or 'Animal House,'” Ringwald said at the time. “But I think, as everyone says and I believe it's true, that times were different and what was acceptable then definitely is. [not] acceptable now and it shouldn't have been then, but it kind of feels like that. “I feel about films very differently now and it’s a difficult position for me to be in, because there are a lot of things I love about them,” she added. “And of course, I don't want to sound ungrateful to John Hughes, but I object to a lot of what's in these films.” Listen to Ringwald's full interview on the Marc Maron show “WTF” podcast here.

