Thieves jacked Johnny Wactor's car before shooting, police say – NBC Los Angeles





What there is to know “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor was shot and killed Saturday in downtown Los Angeles after encountering a group of catalytic converter thieves, the LAPD said.

Wactor, who was returning to his car after a shift as a bartender, was shot without provocation, police said.

The actor appeared in nearly 200 episodes of “General Hospital” from 2020 to 2022. Three people who tried to steal a catalytic converter from actor Johnny Wactor's car had the vehicle jacked up when the “General Hospital” star encountered them in downtown Los Angeles, police said Tuesday. Wactor, 37, was shot and killed by one of the robbers without provocation, according to Los Angeles police. press release published Tuesday which included new details about the shooting early Saturday morning. Wactor had just finished his job as a bartender at a nearby bar. He was returning to his car when he encountered the thieves shortly before 3:30 a.m., witnesses told police. “When Wactor arrived at his vehicle, he was confronted by three individuals who had jacked up Wactor’s vehicle and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter,” police said in a statement. “Without provocation, the victim was shot and killed by one of the individuals.” Car catalytic converters contain precious metals that thieves try to resell. All three individuals wore dark clothing and left the scene in a dark sedan after the shooting in the 1200 block of Hope Street. More detailed descriptions of the attackers and the getaway vehicle were not immediately available. Wactor died in hospital. No arrests have been reported in the killing, which has left Wactor's friends, family and colleagues in mourning. Wactor appeared on nearly 200 episodes of “General Hospital” from 2020 to 2022. Other credits include “Westworld”, “The OA”, “NCIS”, “Station 19”, “Criminal Minds” and “Hollywood Girl”. “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to learn of the untimely passing of Johnny Wactor. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to loved ones during this difficult time,” the ABC daytime drama released Sunday on X. Anyone with information about the attackers was asked to call the LAPD Central Station at 213-486-6606. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit Crime Stoppers.

