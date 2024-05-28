What is the Access Hollywood tape and how does it factor into Trump's trial?





About a month before Donald J. Trump was elected president in 2016, a recording of him speaking in vulgar terms about women surfaced, causing a crisis within the Trump campaign and chaos within the Republican Party. The so-called Access Hollywood tape, first obtained by The Washington Post, showed Mr. Trump boasting about grabbing women's genitals, saying he could do it without abandon because when you're a star, they let you do it. Prosecutors mentioned the recording at various stages of Mr. Trump's criminal trial, including during closing arguments on Tuesday. They argued that the release of the tape put the campaign into damage control mode to deal with the intense aftermath, becoming so desperate that Mr. Trump agreed to pay Stormy Daniels, a porn star who told the story of 'a sexual relationship in 2006. with him. Michael D. Cohen, Mr. Trump's former fixer, paid Ms. Daniels $130,000. That payment is at the heart of 34 criminal charges against Mr. Trump, who is accused of falsifying business records to cover up the affair.

On Tuesday, one of the prosecutors, Joshua Steinglass, reminded jurors, through testimony from Mr. Trump's former spokeswoman, Hope Hicks, that Mr. Trump had recognized the tape's potential harm. Mr. Steinglass also showed jurors video clips of Mr. Trump himself acknowledging that the Access Hollywood tape and its aftermath could swing a very close election. If 5 percent of people think it's true, and maybe 10 percent, Trump said in a clip, we won't win. On the tape, Mr. Trump told television personality Billy Bush of Access Hollywood how he once pursued a married woman, regretting that they had not had sex. He boasted of what he saw as his special status with women. You can do anything, Mr. Trump said in the three-minute recording, which was captured on the set of Days of Our Lives, where Mr. Trump made a brief appearance. The judge in Mr. Trump's criminal trial, Juan M. Merchan, ruled in March that prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney's office could question witnesses about the tape, but said it would be prejudicial to stream the video itself. He reaffirmed this decision on April 15.

“You can draw out what was said in the recording,” Judge Merchan said, adding that he did not want jurors to hear Mr. Trump’s voice and gestures. In a victory for the defense, the judge also ruled that day that the prosecution could not present evidence about sexual assault allegations against Mr. Trump that arose after the recording became public, the calling it complete hearsay. However, Judge Merchan said prosecutors could introduce emails that followed the disclosure of the recordings, demonstrating the frantic efforts by Trump advisers to contain the fallout. The correspondence, he said, reinforces the people's assertion that this was a pivotal event. One of those emails, sent by Ms. Hicks to other campaign aides after the tape was released, included a transcript of Mr. Trump's remarks, introducing those comments to jurors.

