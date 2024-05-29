Johnny Wactor's ex-fiancé speaks out after actor's death in Los Angeles





(NewsNation) After General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor was shot and killed by three suspects who tried to steal his catalytic converter over the weekend, his former fiancée, Tessa Farrell, released a video expressing her devastation and calling for change. The person who did this, if you're watching, sorry, but you shot the wrong guy, Farrell said in a video on Instagram. You can find a real job. It's hard, but we're all in this together. You don't have to steal, you know? Above all, put a life into it. Court records reveal new details in lawsuit against HGTV stars

Farrell went on to say that it was sad that crime in Los Angeles had reached this point and that legislation was needed to prevent this from happening again. These criminals cannot continue to be on the streets, and they cannot continue to be sent away without any repercussions for their actions, Farrell said. Los Angeles County implemented a zero-bail policy last year, saying cash bail discriminates against minorities and the poor. This policy allows certain suspects accused of non-violent or non-serious crimes to be cited and released when they previously might have been out on bond. KTLA, local NewsNation affiliate reports that investigators believe Wactor had finished his bartending job early Saturday and was walking to his vehicle when he was confronted by three suspects who had jacked up the car, and one of them opened fire on him. All three wore dark clothes. As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests had been made. Those with information can call the LAPD at 213-996-4142 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Wactor, KTLA wrote, was in 164 episodes of the popular soap opera General Hospital between 2020 and 2022 and also appears in Westworld and Criminal Minds. Calling Wactor a “brilliant soul,” Farrell said in his Instagram video that Wactor “loved everyone so much.” “He was so selfless,” she said. “He will always be an integral part of my journey as a human being.” Los Angeles Crime Statistics Even though some violent crimes like murder, rape and aggravated assault have declined in recent months, violent and property crimes continue to increase in Los Angeles County. In 2023, homicides decreased by 17% compared to 2022, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. However, property crimes were up 3.5% from the previous year and citywide thefts, including retail thefts, were up 16%, KTLA wrote. Additionally, authorities reported 137 flash mob thefts citywide in 2023. Local NewsNation affiliate KTLA contributed to this report.

