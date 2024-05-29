Academy Museum renews focus on Hollywood's Jewish founders – The Forward

Hollywoodland: Jewish founders and the creation of a cinematic capital at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.” decoding=”async” fetchpriority=”high”/> Hollywoodland: Jewish founders and the creation of a cinematic capital at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.” decoding=”async” fetchpriority=”high”/>

By Sharon Rosen Leib

May 28, 2024

When the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opened in September 2021, I expected it to pay homage to Hollywood's pioneering Jewish moguls. These men went from first-generation immigrants and shtetl Jews to personifications of the American dream (Lazar Meir became LB Mayer; Schmuel Gelbfisz became Sam Goldwyn; Wilhelm Fried Fuchs became William Fox; and Hirsz, Aron, Shmul and Itzhak Wonskolaser became Harry). , Albert, Sam and Jack Warner) and launched an iconic and globally influential American industry. My great-grandfather, Sol M. Wurtzel, Fox Film production executive (later 20th Century Fox), was one of those men.

Wurtzel and his colleagues developed eight major movie factories (Fox, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Universal, Paramount, United Artists, Warner Bros., Columbia and RKO) in a Southern California outpost dotted with plantations of citrus trees, bean fields and oil derricks.

After visiting the Academy Museum for the first time and discovering that it lacked substantial content on the history of Hollywood's Jewish origins, I wrote Jews built Hollywood. So why is their history erased from the new Academy museum? for the Before. Its publication sparked a paroxysm of anger from donors and the public. A vocal legion of film historians, proud Jews and Hollywood scions believed the moguls deserved a closer look at their meteoric rise from poor immigrant backgrounds to titans of cinema.

Six months later, the museum announced plans for its first permanent exhibition, Hollywoodland: Jewish founders and the creation of a cinematic capital, led by Associate Curator Dara Jaffe. Shortly thereafter, the museum hired Neal Gabler, author of An Empire of Their Own: How the Jews Invented Hollywood as exhibition advisor.

Although Gablers' book, published in 1988 and now in its 30th print run, is widely considered the gospel of Hollywood's founders, its implication made me suspicious. The group portrait of Hollywood's Jewish pioneers in his book includes this generalization: Hollywood was itself a means of avoiding Judaism, not celebrating it. Given my family's history and the members of other pioneering Hollywood families (including Mayer, Selznick, Lasky, Laemmle) that I have met over the past 50 years, this seemed like an exaggeration to me. Concrete example: my great-grandfather Sol co-founded and served as first president of Temple Israel Hollywood in 1926. The still-thriving, social-justice-focused congregation begins celebrating its centennial next year.

Feeling compelled to counter Gabler's narrative, tell my family's truth, and advocate for a more nuanced portrayal of Hollywood's Jewish founders, I emailed Jaffe to ask for information general knowledge based on my years of researching Hollywood history and my lived experience listening to my Wurtzel elders.

Sol's daughter, my grandmother Lillian Wurtzel Semenov, passed on to me her passion for chronicling her father's film career and family life in early Los Angeles. She worked on Fox's grounds as a young woman in the 1930s and later compiled and edited a batch of letters (dated 1917 to 1923) between Sol and his ultra-tycoon boss, William Fox. published in 2001.

My great-uncle Paul Wurtzel, a walking history museum in Hollywood until his death at age 92 in 2014, spent 45 years as an assistant director in film and television. After he retired, he regaled me with family histories and stories about his life and career. He died believing that no one cared about the true history of Hollywood and our family's complex Jewish heritage.

After explaining all of this, Jaffe and I began a two-year information exchange. A 37-year-old film specialist and historian, with several exhibitions at the Academy Museum, including Casablancato her credit, she has invested body and soul in the conservation Hollywoodland. The long-awaited exhibit opened on May 19, right in the middle of American Jewish Heritage Month.

Jaffe's attention to historical detail highlights the exhibition's three sections: Los Angeles: From Film Frontier to Industry Town, 1902-1929 (an immersive projection timeline akin to a miniature version of Disneyland Overview of California); Studio Origins wall panels exploring the founding of Hollywood's original eight major studios; and the unmissable 30-minute documentary exhibitions From the Shtetl to the Studio: The Jewish History of Hollywoodnarrated by host and Turner Classics Movies author Ben Mankiewicz, grandson of brilliant screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz and great-nephew of four-time Oscar-winning director Joe Mankiewicz.

The documentary powerfully evokes the tension between Jewish tycoons' fear of anti-Semitism and their hopes and dreams of acceptance in America. Jaffe and his documentary production team constructed an 11-segment narrative chronicling the moguls' transformation from modest shtetl dwellers to powerful Hollywood studio heads and the outside forces that shaped them: rampant anti-Semitism and xenophobia.

The moguls assimilated, kept their heads down, and made films to keep their families employed (nepotism was a given) and their studios (walled, palm tree-lined, sunny California shtetls where they ran the show). working. I detected an echo of Gabler's broad approach when the documentary referenced the homogenous backgrounds of moguls. An overgeneralization considering that the Jewish pioneers came from different parts of Europe and the Americas. But they had this in common: They were fierce Jewish storytellers and tough businessmen.

At Hollywoodland In the press preview, I discovered that Jaffe had included my name in the documentary's thank you credits. The Fox Film wall panel featured a humorous missive from William Fox to Sol from 1919, which my grandmother found in her parents' basement and preserved for posterity. The immersive timeline included a reference to Sol's co-founding of Temple Israel in 1926. Mixed emotions overwhelmed me with pride in our Hollywood Jewish heritage and grief that my grandmother and Uncle Paul did not have lived to see proof that people didn't care.

Far from being perfect, the moguls led disorderly lives, littered with extramarital affairs, broken relationships, and fortunes won and lost. Yet they left a lasting legacy of stories of the oppressed and marginalized immigrants that persists to this day.

The long-awaited exhibition of the Academy Museums Hollywoodlandcaptures the founding humanity of the Jewish moguls with nuance and wide-angle empathy.