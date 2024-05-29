Huntsville Music Office Announces Return of Make Music Day June 21





Published on May 28, 2024 Whether you're an operatic tenor or play a wicked didgeridoo, the Huntsville Music Office invites you to participate in Celebrate music in Huntsville on Friday June 21. The annual celebration is open to everyone, regardless of skill level. This event, part of a global initiative in more than 1,000 cities, is organized by the Huntsville Music Bureau and the Huntsville Hospital Music Therapy Program. This event embodies our vision of becoming a music town, offering everyone the chance to perform, whether you are a seasoned guitarist or an amateur pianist, said Matt Mandrella, Huntsville Music Manager. This event is focused on inclusivity and promoting our diverse music ecosystem. How to participate Participation is easy. Visit the Website for Make Music Day in Huntsville to register as an artist or venue. Artists can create profiles detailing their musical style and instruments, while venues can browse and invite artists. Collaboration is encouraged and performances can range from 15 minutes to longer sessions upon request. Diverse places Confirmed locations include the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the downtown branch of the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library. Institutional spaces like Huntsville City Hall and Huntsville Hospital will also host performances. From our hospital wards to downtown, Huntsville will resonate with incredible talent on June 21, said Eugene Johnson, director of the Huntsville Hospital Music Therapy Program. This event highlights the healing power of music. About Make Music Day Launched in 2007 and presented by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation, Make Music Day takes place on June 21, the summer solstice. Other participating Alabama cities include Decatur, Florence, Gadsden, Gulf Shores and Montgomery. For more information, visit MakeMusicDay.org/Huntsville. Share your experiences on social media using #MakeMusicDay and #MakeMusicDayHSV. Participants are also encouraged to tag @HuntsvilleMusicOffice in their posts. Have questions? Visit the Make Music Day website or email Mandrella at Matt. [email protected].

