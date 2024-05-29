New Details Revealed About Murder of 'General Hospital' Actor Johnny Wactor





Los Angeles police revealed new details Tuesday as the investigation continues into the killing of “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor, who was shot to death while interrupting a catalytic converter theft in the downtown area. -city of Los Angeles this weekend. According to witness statements, Wactor was returning to his car around 3:25 a.m. on May 25 after finishing his shift at a local bar in the 1200 block of Hope Street. Once he got to his car, he saw three suspects who had lifted his vehicle with a jack and were stealing the catalytic converter. “Without provocation, the victim [Wactor] was shot by one of the individuals,” police said. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The three suspects were all wearing dark clothing and driving a dark-colored sedan, police said. They were last seen heading north on Hope Street. Wactor, 37, was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries. Wactor had appeared in “Westworld,” “The OA,” “NCIS,” “Station 19,” “Criminal Minds” and “Hollywood Girl,” according to TMZ. He is best known for playing Brando Corbin on “General Hospital” from 2020 to 2022. “He was a person you don’t see every day,” said Grant Wactor, Johnny’s brother. “He touched many hearts, from the Atlantic to the Pacific.” “General Hospital” star Donnell Turner said when he received the terrible news on his phone, he literally had to sit down. “I had to sit down and think. I saw Johnny not long ago…a year ago, but it seems like yesterday. We met the 'General Hospital' fans . It was just Johnny and I. We had a great time together. Johnny is likeable, actually, he's adorable. “General Hospital” co-star Bradford Anderson shared similar glowing words of praise. “Johnny was so full of life. So full of love. He was hungry for life. He pushed himself. He loved life. He loved people. He loved working in bars.” “I don’t know what the answer would be to help a town like that control it,” said his mother, Scarlett. “But what they're doing isn't working. I don't think he's the only one who's dead.” [because of this]”. Wactor's godmother created a GoFundMe to help his family with funeral costs and expenses. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detectives Gonzales or Martinez, Los Angeles Police Department, Homicide Central Bureau, at 213-996-4142. FOX 11's Laura Diaz and Matthew Seedorff contributed to this report.

