Entertainment
Police ask for help finding 3 suspects involved in death of actor Johnny Wactor
The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating three suspects believed to be involved in the shooting death of actor Johnny Wactor early Saturday morning.
Wactor, 37, was shot to death on May 25 shortly before 3:30 a.m. as he interrupted three people who were trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car.
The former “General Hospital” star had just finished her shift at a downtown Los Angeles bar and was walking to her car and heading down Hope Street and Pico Boulevard. Witnesses said Wactor was confronted by three people who jacked up his car during the robbery, according to police.
He was then shot without provocation by one of the suspects and later died in hospital.
Police said the suspects involved were wearing dark clothing and driving a dark-colored sedan as they fled northbound on Hope Street.
Besides “General Hospital,” Wactor has also starred in other TV series like “Westworld,” “Criminal Minds,” “The OA,” and “NCIS.”
He is survived by his mother and two brothers.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the LAPD Homicide Central Bureau at (213) 996-4142, and after hours or on weekends to call (877) 527-3247 .
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/news/police-ask-for-help-to-find-3-suspects-involved-in-actor-johnny-wactors-death/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rachel Reeves rules out sudden tax rises in the UK.
- Police ask for help finding 3 suspects involved in death of actor Johnny Wactor
- Google accidentally leaks documentation on how search works
- Riaz quoted in international media about US-Bangladesh relations – News
- Turkish youth say they will pay 10% more for renewable energy
- Three important UK election issues, explained
- Justice Adds US Tour Dates in 2024
- Rio Nuevo District offers incentives to keep hockey in Tucson
- Grandma Laverock on life support after falling from a balcony
- How can I apply protected scopes in Google Sheets to all users?
- I watched Donald Trump's criminal trial over money every day. This is what it looks like inside
- Acting Mayor of Pekanbaru inspects wastewater treatment center to be visited by President Joko Widodo