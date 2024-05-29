Police ask for help finding 3 suspects involved in death of actor Johnny Wactor

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating three suspects believed to be involved in the shooting death of actor Johnny Wactor early Saturday morning.

Wactor, 37, was shot to death on May 25 shortly before 3:30 a.m. as he interrupted three people who were trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car.

The former “General Hospital” star had just finished her shift at a downtown Los Angeles bar and was walking to her car and heading down Hope Street and Pico Boulevard. Witnesses said Wactor was confronted by three people who jacked up his car during the robbery, according to police.

He was then shot without provocation by one of the suspects and later died in hospital.

Police said the suspects involved were wearing dark clothing and driving a dark-colored sedan as they fled northbound on Hope Street.

Besides “General Hospital,” Wactor has also starred in other TV series like “Westworld,” “Criminal Minds,” “The OA,” and “NCIS.”

He is survived by his mother and two brothers.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the LAPD Homicide Central Bureau at (213) 996-4142, and after hours or on weekends to call (877) 527-3247 .

