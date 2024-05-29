Are loan companies in danger? Hollywood seeks answers

Hollywood labor groups are seeking answers amid an apparent crackdown by the state of California on the use of so-called loan companies, a long-standing industry practice that helps actors, writers and other workers in the entertainment to organize their employment files and benefit from tax advantages. .

Over the weekend, Hollywood payroll company Cast & Crew sent a memo to workers alerting them that the California Employment Development Department said it was examining the loan companies' activities, prompting responses prompts from various organizations advocating for entertainment workers.

This is expected to quickly become an industry-wide problem, the memo said.

This challenge appears to broadly target the use of loan companies in the entertainment production industry and would have a major impact on loans working on countless productions in California.

Cast & Crew added that it actively disputes the EDD's position and is working with union leaders and other entertainment companies to resolve this extremely important issue.

Many actors, writers, and other entertainment workers are self-employed within their own loan companies, which are one-person companies through which they lend their services to various film, television, and stage productions. They also benefit from certain tax breaks that would not otherwise be available to individuals.

In a statement provided to the Times, the California EDD said Tuesday that it has no plans to ban loan companies in the state.

We understand the great importance of California's film and television industry and are proud of our work to support California's employers and industries, the EDD said after an influx of inquiries regarding its ongoing review of lending companies.

Our commitment is to ensure that these taxes are collected in accordance with state law. …We will continue our communication with industry representatives to ensure their concerns are heard and understood. We are optimistic that this dialogue will help provide greater clarity and information to benefit everyone who works in one of California’s most iconic industries.

Because entertainment workers typically operate in a gig economy, moving from project to project, it's rare for them to be consistently employed by a single company or entity, explained Kevin Klowden, director executive of MI Finance at the Milken Institute.

For this reason, Klowden continues, Hollywood actors often create loan companies to keep their employment records in one place.

Without completely banning loans, the EDD could hamper the established Hollywood system by requiring these companies to pay certain taxes and fines, Klowden said.

He noted that this is likely part of a broader effort by Sacramento to penalize companies that hire workers for a number of short-term jobs without receiving full benefits, which on the face of it, loan companies might seem to be.

Workers in the entertainment industry typically rely on unions to provide them with insurance and other benefits.

Hollywood unions representing artists, writers, crew members and other entertainment workers have responded to the EDD's actions.

IATSE is working closely with our allies in the entertainment industry labor movement, as well as Cast & Crew and other payroll companies, to closely monitor the EDD's examination of lending companies and determine next steps, said the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, representing more than 60,000 crew members in the film and television industry.

Performers union SAG-AFTRA said Saturday it had been in contact with other Hollywood labor organizations to discuss the issue.

We are all set to explain the history, validity and importance of entertainment industry worker loan companies, and highlight the devastating impact that ignoring these entities would have on the industry, said the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. , which represents around 160,000 artists.

The Writers Guild of America, West, added that it would take all necessary steps to preserve the industry's long-standing reliance on loans.

Over the past week, guild members used social media to post a memo from IATSE Local 695 (representing sound and video technicians) warning members that such a move EDD would fundamentally change the way business is done in the entertainment industry.

According to Cast & Crew, lending companies that receive notices from the EDD will have the opportunity to file a petition to oppose the change.

So far, no changes to current employment practices have taken effect, according to a union source who was not authorized to comment.