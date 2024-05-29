Meet the actor, who left Bollywood after failures, became a star in the foreign film industry, now his daughter is…





Chunky Panday took a break from Bollywood and became a Bangladeshi star in the 1990s. Her daughter Ananya Panday is one of the leading women in the Hindi film industry.

Born as Suyash Panday on September 26, 1962 in Mumbai, Chunky Panday has acted in over a hundred films in his career. But not many people know that Chunky Panday left Bollywood after experiencing several failures in the mid-1990s and went to work in a foreign film industry where he became a superstar. And now her daughter Ananya Panday is one of the leading actresses in the industry. Chunky Panday made his acting debut in the 1987 film Aag Hi Aag, which also starred Dharmendra, Moushumi Chatterjee, Shatrughan Sinha, Neelam, Richa Sharma, Shakti Kapoor and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles. Even among the stars, he made his presence felt with his heartfelt performance. Over the next few years, Chunky appeared in supporting roles in many films, the most notable among them being Tezaab. After playing the second lead in several films such as Vishwatma, Aankhen, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Zahreelay among others in the early 1990s, Chunky Panday took a break from Bollywood stating that he was only offered the role of the brother of the hero in films. His films also failed at the box office. But then fortunes changed for him and he became a superstar of Bangladeshi cinema. Recalling how it happened, Chunky told IANS in a 2018 interview: “I wasn't getting the kind of work I wanted in Bollywood. A friend of mine forced me to make a film in Bangladesh. The money was good and I was desperately alive. I needed the money at that time, so I accepted the offer. It was kind of a stock market bet for me. But my first film became such a success that I never looked back and worked there for five years until I got married in 1998.” Chunky returned to Bollywood and took on interesting and diverse roles in films like Qayamat: City Under Threat, Don: The Chase Begins Again and Apna Sapna Money Money, among others, until he landed one of the Aakhri Pasta's most famous career roles in the comedy franchise Housefull. He has played the hilarious character in all four Housefull films so far. The actor's daughter Ananya Panday made her debut in the 2019 film Student of the Year 2 and has acted in several films such as Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Khaali Peeli. Chunky and Ananya appeared together in the 2022 film Liger, in which he also played her on-screen father. READ | This southern film starred four superstars, grossed Rs 414 crore worldwide, but the Hindi version flopped, earning only… THE DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

