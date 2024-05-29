Richard Dreyfuss' remarks on women and diversity prompt Massachusetts site to apologize

Actor Richard Dreyfuss is facing backlash for allegedly sharing remarks that audience members found sexist, homophobic and generally offensive during a question-and-answer event this weekend tied to a screening of “Jaws” at a theater in Massachusetts. Dreyfuss starred in the 1975 blockbuster filmed in Massachusetts and screened Saturday night at Cabot, a performing arts center in the coastal community of Beverly.

Dreyfuss wore a dress to the Jaws-themed event, where he made demeaning remarks about women, LGBTQ+ people and diversity. The venue issued an apology after the event, which it billed as “An evening with Richard Dreyfuss” to accompany the screening of the film.

The 76-year-old actor, who played a marine biologist in “Jaws,” took the stage wearing a blue floral-patterned dress that stage workers helped him take off before putting on a sports jacket. A Youtube video During his entrance, Dreyfuss performs a sort of impromptu dance in a dress as he takes the stage, while the song “Love Story” by Taylor Swift plays in the background.

During what was supposed to be a light-hearted Q&A session, some people in the audience left due to his remarks about women in film and the #MeToo movement, transgender youth and LGBTQ+ rights, as well as the Oscars' efforts to foster inclusiveness. . Dreyfuss has previously said the academy's diversity efforts “make me vomit.”

“We left his interview this evening with a hundred [sic] from others because of his racist, homophobic and misogynistic speech,” one user commented on Cabot's Facebook page.

Dreyfuss was applauded when he ended the discussion by referencing his book “A Thought Scares Me…” and his opinion that civics is no longer taught in classrooms, to the detriment from the country. The lack of foundation in civic education means that “we have no knowledge of who we are”, we hear people say. in another video shared online from this Q&A portion.

“And if we don’t get him back soon, we’re all going to die,” Dreyfuss continued. “Make sure your kids aren't the last generation of Americans. And you know exactly what I'm talking about.”

The Cabot sent an email apology in which he said he did not endorse the views of the actor, who also starred in “Close Encounters of The Third Kind,” “American Graffiti” and “The Goodbye Girl”, a performance for which he received an Oscar. The venue's executive director did not immediately respond to emails Tuesday, and a representative for Dreyfuss could not be reached.

“We deeply regret that Mr. Dreyfuss' comments during the event were not consistent with the values ​​of inclusiveness and respect that we uphold at Cabot. We understand that his comments were upsetting and offensive to many members of our community, and for that, we sincerely apologize,” Cabot’s statement said.

The venue shared an additional statement Tuesday on social networks.

“We are aware of and share serious concerns following the recent incident with Richard Dreyfuss before the screening of the film 'Jaws' at the Cabot,” the statement read in part. “We regret that an event that was intended to be a conversation to celebrate an iconic film became a platform for political opinions. We take full responsibility for this oversight in failing to anticipate the direction of the conversation and of the discomfort it has caused to many customers.

The Cabot said it is in “active dialogue with our customers” to hear their experiences and is “committed to learning from this event how to better implement our mission to entertain, educate and inspire our community “.

Dreyfuss faced criticism last year for his comments in an interview on the PBS program “Firing Line with Margaret Hoover,” where he discussed new inclusion initiatives for the Oscars. Originally announced in 2020 and implemented for the Oscars this year, the Academy said it created a set of eligibility standards for Best Picture nominees “to encourage more equitable representation on and off screen.”

“They make me vomit,” Dreyfuss said when asked what he thought of the eligibility requirements. “Because it's an art form. It's also a form of business, and it makes money. But it's an art. And no one should tell me, as an artist, that I must yield to the newest and most current idea of ​​what is happening.” the moral. And what are we risking? Are we really in danger of hurting people's feelings? You can't legislate on this?