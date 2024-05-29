LA Metro requires passengers to use their cards to exit in new pilot – NBC Los Angeles





Los Angeles County's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) has launched a new pilot project in North Hollywood, requiring subway riders to show their transit cards when exiting the subway station. Currently, transit riders only need to show their card once when entering stations in Los Angeles County. But the new program launched Tuesday at the North Hollywood B Line station requires subway riders to show their cards before boarding a train as well as show their cards when exiting the station. Los Angeles Metro said the new pilot project would test whether requiring people to remove their ticket would help confirm that a valid fare is being paid. If you used your card and the fare was deducted at the start of your trip, the withdrawal will confirm that the fare was paid and open the fare gates, the transit agency said in a statement. statement. Users who do not log in before their trip are violating the code of conduct established by the Los Angeles Metro system, the agency said, and violators could be warned, cited or removed from a train or station . More security guards and ambassadors would be present at the North Hollywood B Line station to enforce the new program as well as assist riders, Los Angeles Metro said. In other transit systems, including Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), the feature requiring people to show their card to exit has been a standard for many years. Credit: LA Metro Fare enforcement may seem less urgent than the violent and sometimes deadly assaults on Metro buses and trains over the past month, but a former Los Angeles Metro safety director said fare enforcement even less serious offenses made it possible to maintain order. [Riders] don't play loud music. They are the ones paying the price. They don't litter but conduct themselves according to the code of conduct on the website, Gina Osborn said. The Los Angeles Metro had also launched another pilot at the Westlake/MacArthur Park station in February, aimed at improving public safety and reducing drug use and crime.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/la-metro-tap-out-north-hollywood-pilot/3422652/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos