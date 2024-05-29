We have our own vocabulary in cinema: Payal Kapadia, Cannes winner | Bollywood

New Delhi, The beauty of cinema is that all kinds of films can and should coexist, says Cannes Grand Prix winner Payal Kapadia, who credits her exposure to films from around the world as an important part of her formative years at FTII Pune. We have our own vocabulary in cinema: Payal Kapadia, Cannes winner

Kapadia etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian director to win the coveted trophy for her film “All We Imagine As Light”, the second most prestigious honor at the European cinema gala after the Palme d'Or.

Kapadia's meditative Malayalam-Hindi film about two Mumbai nurses was also the first film in 30 years to enter the main competition section of the prestigious film festival since Shaji N Karun's 1994 Malayalam film, 'Swaham' .

“I studied at FTII and that was a very important part of my learning about cinema. We watched films from all over the world there, we studied cinema from everywhere. Maybe that crept into my way of making films,” she said at a conference. press conference in Cannes after the victory at the May 14-25 event.

“Maybe then it will become a language that Western audiences can be more open to because I think we have our own vocabulary in cinema and it is very autonomous in India. We understand the gestures of our communities,” he said. Kapadia said, reflecting on the film's universal appeal as it won over international critics and the Cannes jury, chaired by “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig.

Addressing a press conference in Cannes on Saturday evening with the cast, the filmmaker spoke about the extensive collaborative process with the actors and technicians, the importance of sound in the film, which takes place mainly in the cacophony of the bustling city of Mumbai, and the thriving film culture in different states, including Kerala.

Kapadia, also known for the acclaimed documentary “A Night of Knowing Nothing”, said it is not always necessary to send a film to an international film festival as India has several.

“We have our own festivals. There are a lot of people who come out to see films. This is just one film out of thousands of films and it's good that we can have all kinds of films in festivals, some 'not festival films'. Everything must exist together. That's the wonderful thing about cinema,” she added.

She paid tribute to other FTII alumni, including her comrade Maisam Ali, whose film “In Retreat” was presented in the ACID box in Cannes. Chidanand S Naik, also an FTII student, won the first prize in the La Cinef short films category for his diploma film 'Sunflowers Were the First to Know'.

“It was nice to see that our school led us to make different types of films. I'm really grateful for that,” she said.

Kapadia also hailed the thriving Malayalam film industry, saying that audiences in Kerala are more open to watching different types of films. 'All We Imagine As Light' also stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridu Haroon.

“Everything changes. Even what Bollywood is, it changes all the time. There is immense diversity in Kerala cinema. Even arthouse films are distributed there, which is not the cases in the rest of the country,” Kapadia said.

She said it was a joy to work with such wonderful actors.

“We really had a strong friendship and connection. That's what the movie is about, so when you have it in real life, it shows in the movie. I was really grateful to work with them. They helped me gave so much time. “We formed a camaraderie between us and that’s what ultimately shows on screen. ”

Although it was a privilege to be selected in the main Cannes competition, winning the award was “absolutely crazy,” Kapadia said. She made the same point in her acceptance speech when she urged the organizers not to wait another three decades to bring an Indian film.

“It was really wonderful for us to get this recognition… The filmmakers are so amazing, people I really admire. There are interesting films being made in India and I'm just a product of that…

“We have been around for a long time. That's why it took 30 years to be selected, but there is incredible work going on in our country. I'm happy that we are seeing the kind of cinema that we are making in India.”

“All We Imagine As Light” revolves around three women of different ages in Mumbai. Their life takes an interesting turn when they go on a trip to a seaside town of Ratnagiri.

Many reviews said that Mumbai was almost like another character in the gently told story of brotherhood and loneliness.

Sound, Kapadia said, is an “important aspect” in all of his work.

“If you come from Mumbai, you will know that it is never silent. Even the sound of silence is specific. There will always be the distant sounds of trains or construction work. It is a city with so many sounds and we wanted her to be in the movie too.”

The film is a co-production between Petit Chaos of France and Chalk and Cheese Films of India.

Capturing the natural sounds of Mumbai in all its glory was “torture” for the film's sound recordist, Benjamin Silvestre, originally from France, Kapadia said.

“He just didn't understand why there was so much sound. But I think that's the joy of co-production that we learn from each other. We made friends in France and it was really nice to work like that,” she added. .

Kapadia is a Cannes regular.

She was there in 2021 with “A Night to Know Nothing” filmed at the Directors’ Fortnight. In 2017, his short film “Afternoon Clouds” opened at the gala in the Cinéfondation category.

