Entertainment
Beverly Theater apologizes to patrons for comments by Jaws actor Richard Dreyfuss
BEVERLY, Mass. — A Beverly theater is apologizing for alleged controversial remarks made by Jaws actor, civic advocate and author Richard Dreyfuss over the weekend.
Dreyfuss, 76 years old, Reportedly Made Controversial Remarks During Q&A Session at Cabot Theater in Beverly Saturday evening. The Oscar winner was at the theater for a special screening of the hit 1975 film Jaws, which catapulted his film career.
Dreyfuss allegedly made sexist remarks while discussing Barbra Streisand, discussed the Oscars' new inclusiveness rules and also spoke about transgender children, according to social media posts from event attendees.
One participant wrote on Facebook that he was talking about Audrey Hepburn and Barbra Streisand and misogyny in Hollywood and added that he also didn't believe that 10 year olds were capable of choosing their own gender because that they were too young and people started booing him and walked out so he couldn't finish his statement.
Although video of Dreyfuss' alleged controversial comments has not surfaced, a video shows spectators applauding Dreyfuss at the end of the question-and-answer session, as he spoke about the dangers of removing civics education from schools.
In a statement to patrons, The Cabot did not elaborate on exactly what Dreyfuss said, but added that his comments were not in line with the theater's values of inclusiveness.
We deeply regret that Mr. Dreyfuss' remarks during the event were not consistent with the values of inclusiveness that we uphold at Cabot, the theater said in a statement. We understand that his remarks were distressing and offensive to many members of our community, and we sincerely apologize.
At Cabot, we are committed to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for all members of our community. The opinions expressed by Mr. Dreyfuss do not reflect our beliefs and we do not endorse them in any way, the theater's statement said.
We take full responsibility for the oversight in not anticipating the direction of the conversation and for any discomfort caused, the statement concluded.
Boston 25 has contacted Dreyfuss for comment.
Some patrons took to social media to comment on the theatrical event.
Tonight's activity: Jaws 50th anniversary screening at the beautiful Cabot Theater in Beverly. Starting with an hour of Q&A with Richard Dreyfus (sic), Peter McNamee wrote in a Facebook post Saturday evening. This should have been fun, but what a disappointment. Dreyfus (sic) is a pathetic clown and an intolerant asshole. We left after 20 minutes.
I went to see Richard Dreyfuss for a talk and special screening of Jaws in Beverly tonight at the Cabot, Sarah Elizabeth wrote on Facebook Saturday evening. Dreyfuss spewed absolutely vile, dehumanizing and abhorrent things about trans youth, LGBTQ+ people, women and survivors of sexual violence. I feel so much pain for all the young trans people in the audience.
He did not engage in hateful, racist, homophobic and sexist speech like some people have said. He referenced the fact that Barbara (sic) Streisand was considered difficult because she was not submissive in a time when women were expected to be submissive. He said the Academy was a bunch of fanatics and would not award an Oscar to a stranger, Diane Wagar Vadala wrote on Facebook. That's all he mentioned about race. Somehow it all turned into racist, homophobic, sexist, misogynistic, selfish. blah blah blah. People seemed hurt and offended by every word.
Ironically, Saturday's incident occurred days before another event planned at the Cabot on Tuesday titled How Discrimination Manifests in Our Community and What We Can Do About It, according to the theater's website.
Last May, Dreyfuss denounced Oscars new diversity and inclusion requirements and said they made me vomit, The Daily Mail reported.
Dreyfuss is a strong advocate for civic education in American schools.
In 2022, he published the book One Thought Scares Me…: We Teach Our Children What We Wish Them to Know; We don't teach our children what we don't want them to know.
The book has garnered several positive reviews on Amazon; one reviewer wrote: “This book is an eye-opener on the current situation in our country. It is written without political judgment but with the ability to reflect on where we come from and where we want to go. I would like to see this book as required reading in high school.
I joined @glennbeck to discuss my new book One Thought Me Scares Me, civics education, and the hope of saving America by encouraging conversations between people with opposing viewpoints. pic.twitter.com/R0x1US40sA
– Richard Dreyfuss (@RichardDreyfuss) August 21, 2023
In 2008, Dreyfuss founded the Dreyfuss Civics Initiative, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that aims to revive the teaching of civics in American public education to equip future generations with the critical thinking skills they need. they need to realize the vast potential of American citizenship. according to the groups website.
The nonprofit programs promote the advancement of civic education, civic virtue and the role citizens can play in America's success, according to its website.
Before starting the nonprofit, the actor-turned-researcher worked as a senior research advisor at St. Antonys College in Oxford, England, where he studied the decline of civics education.
In a interview With radio and television host Michael Smerconish last July, Dreyfuss, whose parents were very, very, very left-wing, spoke about his exclusion from certain public speeches.
“I have been somewhere between a communist, a liberal and a centrist my whole life, and I am beyond shocked that the party I grew up in completely ignores not only me, but also the subject of civics education as if it didn’t matter,” Dreyfuss said. at the time. And the political party that abandons civics as an important issue will bring about the end of America.
His film career spans decades and includes several memorable hits such as American Graffiti, Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Stand by Me, Down and Out in Beverly Hills, Always, What About Bob?, Stakeout, the American President and Mr. Hollands Opus.
Dreyfuss won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1978 for his role in the film The Goodbye Girl.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
