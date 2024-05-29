Hollywood makeup artist allegedly stabbed multiple times by ex-boyfriend





A 35-year-old Hollywood makeup artist is recovering in hospital after being stabbed multiple times at her home. Allie Shehorn was attacked early on the morning of May 23 at her Shadow Hills home by a man just days after she filed for a restraining order against him, friends said in a statement. GoFundMe account set up to help him pay his medical expenses. Her friends said she had been the victim of domestic violence and that the suspect, whose name was not released by police, had been arrested and released days before the attack. Shehorn's film credits as a makeup artist include “Rebel Moon,” “Family Switch” and “Babylon,” according to her IMDB profile. She underwent multiple surgeries for her injuries and was in intensive care for several days, but was released to another part of the hospital on Tuesday, according to her friends' notes on GoFundMe. She was intubated after her operation, but friends shared photos of her in the following days from her hospital room, where she was shown without any breathing tube. “Allie is a remarkable person, full of warmth, kindness and love,” the GoFundMe page says. “No one deserves to go through such a traumatic experience, especially someone as compassionate and caring as Allie.” Learn more: Sean “Diddy” Combs seen in video chasing, kicking and dragging Cassie, his then-girlfriend, to a Los Angeles hotel Los Angeles police and firefighters confirmed that detectives and paramedics responded to reports of a stabbing victim in the Shadow Hills neighborhood just after 4:30 a.m. on May 23. The attacker fled the scene before police arrived, according to law enforcement. The man who allegedly attacked Shehorn, the GoFundMe post states, is an actor she met on the set of “Rebel Moon.” His friends described him as a background actor. “I knew him first hand for two years and was and still am in shock that this happened. This person was a part of many people's lives and seemed stable,” wrote his friend Jed Dornoff in the GoFundMe post. “It came as a surprise to me and other people close to him and Allie.” On her social media accounts, Shehorn has shared photos of herself working with actors on small and large film productions, applying makeup and prosthetics. She also shared images of her intricate sidewalk chalk art. Dornoff wrote that Shehorn's alleged attacker was arrested by law enforcement in Texas, on the Mexican border. The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Sign up for Essential California to get news, features and recommendations from the LA Times and beyond delivered to your inbox six days a week. This story was originally published in Los Angeles Times.

