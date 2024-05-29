Jennifer Garner takes her mom to visit her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jennifer Garner shares her star with her mom!

On Monday, May 27, the Change of family The star, 52, revealed she walked the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles and found her star with her mother Patricia Ann Garner.

In a video posted to him Instagram Stories, Garner could be seen scanning the stars on the sidewalk before stopping at her house. He could then be heard exclaiming, “It's here,” as his mother, Jennifer Garner, read it.

So. You stay there mom. You stand by it, the actress said as her mother entered the frame of the video. Patricia then stood on the star and flashed a bright smile at the camera.

Jennifer Garner's mother Patricia visits her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Jennifer Garner/Instagram



In a follow-up photo, Garner shared a photo of herself standing on her own star with the words, “It's still there,” written on it.

THE A.k.a The actress received her star in August 2018 alongside her parents Pat and William and her sisters Susannah and Melissa. Her children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, were also at the ceremony.

Garner dedicated the star to his three children at the time in his speech, saying, “When you walk on that star, I want you to remember that it's about hard work and good luck and not much else.

Jennifer Garner takes a photo with her sneakers on her Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Jennifer Garner/Instagram



“You define me, not this wonderful place on the sidewalk,” she added jokingly.

She also gave a shout out to her mother at the time, noting that it was her non-judgmental and infinitely loving acceptance of me and all that I hoped for that made this possible.”

Earlier this month, Garner celebrated her mother's 86th birthday with a tribute on social media as she shared a carousel of funny videos featuring her mother giving her cooking tips during video calls and Lamenting about exercising.

“It's a Pat Garner Stan account. 😂 I love you, mom, happy 86th birthday! 🥳.”

Susannah Kay Garner Carpenter, William John Garner, Jennifer Garner, Patricia Ann Garner and Melissa Garner Wylie attend the ceremony honoring Jennifer Garner with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 20, 2018.

Steve Granitz/WireImage



Garner, who is close to his mother and often posts videos of her on social media, also recently shared on the Kelly Corrigan Wonders: About Your Mother podcast in which she implemented some of Patricia's parenting tips while raising her own children.

“My mom always says that when they're at their worst, that's when they need the biggest hug,” Garner shared. She says a lot of things, but one of them is: “Whenever you can say yes, say yes, be.” » very liberal with your yeses and keep your noes. And keeping your mouth shut is worth a million no's.

Garner's father, William, died in March, with 13 In progress 13 star announcing on Instagram that he had “passed peacefully”.

“My sisters and I will never stop talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us,” she wrote, adding, “but for today, I share these memories along with my appreciation for him. The kind and brilliant man, father and grandfather he was, and the loving legacy he left behind.