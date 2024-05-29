Entertainment
Jennifer Garner takes her mom to visit her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jennifer Garner shares her star with her mom!
On Monday, May 27, the Change of family The star, 52, revealed she walked the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles and found her star with her mother Patricia Ann Garner.
In a video posted to him Instagram Stories, Garner could be seen scanning the stars on the sidewalk before stopping at her house. He could then be heard exclaiming, “It's here,” as his mother, Jennifer Garner, read it.
So. You stay there mom. You stand by it, the actress said as her mother entered the frame of the video. Patricia then stood on the star and flashed a bright smile at the camera.
In a follow-up photo, Garner shared a photo of herself standing on her own star with the words, “It's still there,” written on it.
THE A.k.a The actress received her star in August 2018 alongside her parents Pat and William and her sisters Susannah and Melissa. Her children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, were also at the ceremony.
Garner dedicated the star to his three children at the time in his speech, saying, “When you walk on that star, I want you to remember that it's about hard work and good luck and not much else.
The PEOPLE Puzzler crosswords are here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!
“You define me, not this wonderful place on the sidewalk,” she added jokingly.
She also gave a shout out to her mother at the time, noting that it was her non-judgmental and infinitely loving acceptance of me and all that I hoped for that made this possible.”
Earlier this month, Garner celebrated her mother's 86th birthday with a tribute on social media as she shared a carousel of funny videos featuring her mother giving her cooking tips during video calls and Lamenting about exercising.
“It's a Pat Garner Stan account. 😂 I love you, mom, happy 86th birthday! 🥳.”
Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Garner, who is close to his mother and often posts videos of her on social media, also recently shared on the Kelly Corrigan Wonders: About Your Mother podcast in which she implemented some of Patricia's parenting tips while raising her own children.
“My mom always says that when they're at their worst, that's when they need the biggest hug,” Garner shared. She says a lot of things, but one of them is: “Whenever you can say yes, say yes, be.” » very liberal with your yeses and keep your noes. And keeping your mouth shut is worth a million no's.
Garner's father, William, died in March, with 13 In progress 13 star announcing on Instagram that he had “passed peacefully”.
“My sisters and I will never stop talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us,” she wrote, adding, “but for today, I share these memories along with my appreciation for him. The kind and brilliant man, father and grandfather he was, and the loving legacy he left behind.
|
Sources
2/ https://people.com/jennifer-garner-takes-mom-pat-to-hollywood-walk-of-fame-star-8654446
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jennifer Garner takes her mom to visit her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Telefonica and Google Cloud expand strategic partnership
- Turkish army conducts large-scale exercise in Zmir
- North Korean threat actor deploys new custom ransomware
- Ohio State women's hockey associate head coach, former North Dakota women's hockey coach Elander announces retirement from collegiate coaching – College Hockey
- AI-powered search and the rise of Google's “concierge Wikipedia”
- China and Russia issue nuclear warnings
- Karnataka govt to settle L80 while awaiting hotel bill from PM Modi's Mysuru visit in 2023 | Bengaluru
- Robert De Niro spoke to the audience during his remarks outside the Trump trial
- Billie Eilish says doing three-hour concerts is 'literally psychotic'
- MSNBC panel groans over possibility of verdict in Donald Trump trial next week
- French tennis player apologizes for hitting woman with ball in emotional outburst at French Open