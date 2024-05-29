Zaira Wasim's father dies; Dangal Actor Says, “Ask Allah to Forgive Him for His Flaws | Bollywood





Dangal and Secret Superstar star Zaira Wasim has revealed that her father has passed away. The actor's father, Zahid Wasim, was once seen accompanying her and her mother for a film event a few years ago. (Also read Zaira Wasim remembers Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar: Such a Good Soul') Zaira Wasim's father passes away What Zaira said Zaira took to her social media on Tuesday and wrote: My father, Zahid Wasim, has passed away. Please remember him in your prayers and ask Allah to forgive his faults, make his grave peaceful, protect him from his torments, make his journey from here easy and grant him peace. highest level of Jannah and Maghrirah. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Earlier this year, Zaira also mourned the loss of her Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar. I am shocked beyond words by the news of Suhani Bhatnagar’s death. My heart goes out to his family during this incredibly difficult time. The thought of what his parents must be going through fills me with sadness. Completely speechless. My most sincere condolences, she then wrote on X. Zaira's career in Bollywood Zaira made her Bollywood debut in 2016 at the age of 16. She played the younger version of Geeta Phogat, popular Haryanvi wrestler and daughter of Mahavir Singh Phogat, veteran wrestler played by producer-actor Aamir Khan in Nitesh Tiwari's hit sports drama, Dangal. The film, also starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Aparshakti Khurana, Sakshi Tanwar and Suhani Bhatnagar, became one of the highest-grossing Indian films worldwide. Zaira then played the lead role in Advait Chandan's 2017 coming-of-age musical blockbuster, Secret Superstar. She played a young Muslim girl who is a closeted singer and uploads YouTube videos of herself singing wearing a burqa and calling herself a secret superstar. The film, also starring Meher Vij and producer Aamir in an extended cameo, also became a runaway hit around the world, especially in China. Zaira quit her acting career in 2019 at the age of 18 after the release of Shonali Bose's film The Sky Is Pink. She played a young girl dealing with a terminal illness. The film also starred Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/zaira-wasim-father-dies-dangal-secret-supertsar-the-sky-is-pink-actor-101716948833499.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos