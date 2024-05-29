How Hollywood Created a Movie Box Office Doom Loop

After dark days from morning until mid-afternoon, Memorial Day bloomed early over Los Angeles, the clouds carried away, no doubt, by the mighty current of sighs, groans and complaints generated by the disappointing weekend box office.

It turns out that Hollywood executives believe in magic. Somehow they thought forcing a six-month strike by writers and actors last year would have no cost to this year's summer movie season.

That in 2023, while the film industry is still recovering from the COVID-19 shutdown, it would be perfectly okay to allow writing and production to shut down again. Especially if it meant saving money in the short term and making a few ill-advised deals while people with multi-million dollar salaries tried to figure out what to do with all those streaming services they rushed to create.

Meanwhile, outside the billionaire bubble, delays, particularly of big-budget films, have scrambled this summer's slate and left theaters in the lurch. Yet everyone seems shocked, shocked, only to discover that it has real-world implications for ticket sales. It's the lowest Memorial Day box office result in nearly 30 years: what went wrong?

Leaving aside the larger philosophical question of whether the studios that make movies don't care if months pass without movies being made, why should the general public suddenly get agitated just because Is there a long weekend? we must question the problem of reasonable expectations.

As if Hollywood didn't have them.

I don't know what bean-counting genius thought that The Fall Guy, a sweet but high-energy romantic comedy based on a hit early '80s TV series, could pass for the kind of early Marvel blockbuster that Hollywood has increasingly built his summer. ticket sales on. I also don't understand the magical thinking that brought such extraordinary expectations to a holiday weekend hosted by Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, a prequel to a nearly 10-year-old film and the last of 'a 30-year-old franchise, and The Garfield Movie, based on a cartoon appearing in newspapers and reached its peak in cinema 20 years ago.

In theaters, Furiosa and Garfield joined Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which managed to own its May 12 opening weekend thanks to a complete lack of competition, and John Krasinskis animated If, which seems to be doing well mainly because no one imposed high and self-destructive estimates on it.

Honestly, when I looked through this weekend's lists, I felt like I was experiencing a space-time glitch if Mad Max, Garfield, Planet of the Apes, and even The Fall Guy were still in play , had my life already happened? Was there a Billion Dollar Woman movie showing anywhere? A Love American Style on the big screen?

I'm as nostalgic as the next not-quite-Boomer/not-quite-Gen Xer and sure, Top Gun: Maverick was a huge success, but as Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny proved last year, no one really wants to live in a multiplex version of Pottersville, where everything is the same, just a little different.

For the record, my husband and I chose Furiosa, which is pretty much how I felt after I emerged; as Joshua Rothkopf wrote in the Times: “It takes the fun out of survival. (While I'm aware of the implications of the climate crisis, between this, Dune: Part II, and even parts of The Fall Guy, there's too much sand flying around. But maybe that's just me.)

Even without the strike, this summer's box office was destined to be a bit of a disappointment, you can't capture the glorious, films are flashes of last year's Barbenheimer in a bottle. But by forcing strikes, the studios ensured that it would be much worse. Like setting the industry back at least a full year and reviving all the problems and obstacles that the pandemic had made worse.

Once again, industry observers lament the rising cost of tickets and concessions, the shortened time between theatrical release and streaming release, the glut of content provided by streaming services and the pandemic-imposed habit of simply staying at home.

Add to that the difficulty of marketing films when traditional television commercials disappeared with linear television, and moving to a personalized digital world where the grandeur of cinema is compressed into a window on a palm-sized screen that can be dismissed with a simple swipe of a finger.

Is it any wonder we get a half-hour trailer before a movie these days? (And even that doesn't work, because assigned seats make it too easy for viewers to skip the trailers.)

Just knowing what's playing, when and where has become a chore.

Not so long ago, people could open a newspaper like the Times and find movie announcements, complete with listings of where each movie was showing, as well as voluminous listings sections. Today, in the age of digital DIY, potential audience members can easily search nearby, but they need to know which films are actually available to do so. (And they need to know this quickly, because films often leave theaters after a few weeks.)

As a member of the Times entertainment team, I would certainly like to see a return to ads and the commercials that fund them, but that doesn't seem to be in anyone's future.

Nor are the price cuts at the box office and concession counter, where a family of four can easily spend more than $100 (although for regular moviegoers, AMC and Regal passes offer significant savings).

But as Barbenheimer proved, people will get off their couch, find a parking space and shell out for popcorn if the movies are worth it. And the only thing this post-strike moment offers is a way to figure out how to do that better.

The current restriction among streaming services could offer films a chance to return to the zone of new and varied content that television has dominated over the past decade, but only if studios start taking more risks on content new and varied.

Another Planet of the Apes, The Garfield Movie and a Mad Max prequel, even one that premiered, to mixed reviews, at Cannes don't register as new and varied content.

Nor Inside Out 2, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, A Quiet Place: Day One, Deadpool and Wolverine and Despicable Me 4, although many predict these will put more butts in air-conditioned seats as the summer progresses .

Long criticized in terms of diminishing artistic returns, franchise films have become a box office staple when it comes to serial storytelling, that is, television, for the big screen. And as with the old model of television, studios increasingly associate success with a very small viewing window. Opening weekend has become the cinematic equivalent of a pilot, and films that don't do well in their first two weekends are often considered failures, with all the resulting bad press. .

Meanwhile, the film industry has almost completely ceded to television the kinds of stories once told in mid-budget films, which often had smaller opening weekends but greater staying power.

Now, as the television industry, disrupted by streaming, finds a way forward by perhaps shifting to more traditional, more enduring sitcom and procedural models, perhaps it's time for he film industry to produce fewer high-stakes blockbusters and more mid-budget films. .

Even with the recent closure of many theaters in Southern California and across the country, there are still plenty of seats to fill. The go-go megaplex boom of the late 1990s and early 2000s created movie theaters the size of small airports, with theaters sometimes housing more than two dozen screens. In recent years, many of these screens are showing the same four or five films; if one or two of these films don't find a big audience, that will leave a lot of empty seats that could be filled by non-blockbuster films, perhaps made by writers, producers and television actors who are now actively seeking work.

An illusory vision, no doubt, but whatever Hollywood chooses, the pressure of getting millions of people into theaters for two or three days to see one or two films must be eased. Sequel, prequel, reboot, or (gasp) original concept, not every movie should have to make half a billion dollars, or even half of its total budget, on opening weekend to be considered a success .

The Fall Guy, which was quickly dubbed this summer's box office herald of doom, is closing in on the $150 million mark in global sales, despite the move to streaming. Not a huge success for a film budgeted at $138 million, but not a failure. With its unusual combination of romantic comedies and big, expensive fight/chase scenes, the problem may be more with the film than the state of cinema. Setting him up as a trial balloon for the summer of 2024 did him no favors; those who didn't see it almost immediately after its opening were treated to headlines announcing not only its failure, but also the pall it might cast over the future of cinema throughout eternity.

That's a lot for Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt to carry.

Six months of strike will cost the studios, theater owners and advertisers dearly, there has never been any other solution, no offense to the Assn. film and television producers had to say this during negotiations. If studio executives were willing to lose their share of that money for a chance to reset the industry, then they'd better reset. But expecting a Mad Max prequel and a Garfield sequel to save the day is a much bigger failure than The Fall Guy.