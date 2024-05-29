HYBE sells $50 million stake in SM Entertainment





South Korea-headquartered entertainment giant HYBE has sold $50 million worth of its shares in its K-pop company SM Entertainment. This is according to a regulatory filing released by HYBE on Tuesday, May 28, which indicates that the company sold 755 522 shares of SM Entertainment for 90,531 South Korean won per share. The total value of the transaction, according to the filing, was 68.39 billion South Korea won, which is equivalent to approximately $50 million at current exchange rates. The filing says the shares were sold after a “board resolution” via “an after-hours block deal” before the market opened Tuesday. HYBE's stake in SM Entertainment was reduced to 2.21 million shares following the transaction. According toKorea JoongAng Daily (an English-language daily newspaper published by Korean media company JoongAng Group, in association withThe New York Times)the shares sold by HYBE equates to a 3.2% stake in SM Entertainment, reducing HYBE's stake in SM to 9.38%. SM represents K-Pop stars like SUPER JUNIOR, Girls Generation, SHINee, EXO, Red Velvet, KANGTA, BoA, TVXQ!, NCT DREAM and aespa HYBE initially acquired14.8% SM founder and former chief producer Lee Soo Man's stake in SM in February 2023, in a deal worth approximately $335 million. After HYBE acquired this14.8% stake in SM from the latter's founder in February last year, it revealed that it planned to acquire an additional stake in SM.25.2%of SM Entertainments shares, which would have brought HYBE's total stake to40% via a public purchase offer to SM's minority shareholders. The HYBE takeover project, however, failed, only managing to acquire aadditional0.98%betin SM Entertainment, bringing its stake to15.78%(including the14.8%stake acquired in February 2023). Kakao/Kakao Entertainment then launched its own tender offer for SM shareholders at a higher price per share than HYBE. Kakao had already reached a purchase agreement9.05%of SM in February, through the purchase of newly issued bonds and shares. However, Lee Soo Man managed to block this takeover attempt in a Seoul court via an injunction. HYBE's attempt to purchase a 40% stake in SM was met with strong resistance from SM management. On March 12, HYBE ended its attempted takeover of SM. The company said in March last year that it had withdrawn from the race to take control of SM Entertainment after observing that the market ha[d] is showing signs of overheating due to competition with Kakao and Kakao Entertainment. At the end of March 2023, Kakao Corp. officially became the largest shareholder of SM Entertainment, increasing its stake in SM to 39.87% from 4.9% previously after completing its tender offer for the agency's shares. HYBE had initially planned to divest its entire 15.78% stake in SM, but remained a shareholder of SM witha stake of 8.81%. HYBE then increased its stake in SM to approximately 12.6% in March 2024, upon acquisition 869,948shares in SM Entertainment of SM founder and former chief producer Lee Soo Man. Cocoais listedas the largest shareholder of SM Entertainment on the company's investor relations website, with a 39.87% stake in SM (as of September 30, 2023). This 39.87% stake is distributed betweenKakao Corp.who own20.76%of the SM Entertainment and Kakaos Entertainment divisionKakao Entertainment,who has a19.11%participation in SM. HYBE's revenue for the first quarter of 2024 amounted to360.92 billion KRW(271.57 million US dollarsat the average exchange rate for the first quarter), a12.1 Year decline, according to the company's latest earnings report, released May 2. Music Business Worldwide

