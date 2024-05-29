Entertainment
Furiosa fizzles out, but it's probably too early for Hollywood to panic (again) about the summer box office
CNN
—
The Fall Guy landed below expectations. IF I didn't have enough friends, buy tickets, imaginary or not. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Garfield Movie, aka Garfiosa, will not make anyone forget Barbenheimer.
As the summer movie season Beyond Memorial Day, Hollywood's dreams of continuing to recover from box office losses associated with Covid and the advent of streaming have failed to materialize, with results lagging well behind May 2023 , when Guardians of the Galaxy was patrolling cinemas.
While the industry needs to seriously adjust its expectations, and perhaps start accepting what was once considered box office mediocrity as the new normal, it's probably too early to panic (yet).
So far, the numbers look pretty bleak. According to the site Box Office Mojo, over the four weekends in May, total box office revenue fell about 35% from last year, with the average No. 1 new movie falling by nearly by 50%. For Memorial Day weekend, the top two titles, Furiosa and Garfield, combined for just over half of what Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid swam with in 2023, marking the milestone. The weakest official summer send-off in over 30 years.
Despite a dismal start, there are promising positives, with Deadpool & Wolverine raking in record advance ticket sales, and the animated Inside Out 2 will likely be a major draw for families.
Always like the hollywood reporter noted, $100 million opening weekends, which once happened with some regularity, increasingly look like a less publicized artifact of the pre-Covid past.
For those who follow movie revenue, a pastime as popular in some circles as baseball statistics, there are a few key factors to consider, in descending order of importance:
Habits have changed, perhaps for good. It takes more to get people to go to the cinema, and consumers who aren't dying to see something know, thanks to shrinking windows, that the film will soon be more easily available at home. They still want to watch movies, but on their terms, not Hollywood.
The strikes made the situation even worse. Studios sought to stagger releases to ensure a steady flow of new product, but the six-month work stoppage slowed the pipeline, leading to delayed premieres that gave people less reason to venture out.
So far, nothing replaces Marvel. Disney's superhero cash cow had a terrible 2023 by its standards, and the studio has vowed to be more selective going forward. But the company's enviable run of hits, from 2008's Iron Man to 2019's Avengers: Endgame, has filled movie theaters, and its returns have been dwindling, whether due to superhero fatigue or 'a more complicated list of factors, cannot be easily reproduced.
Unproven ideas are difficult. People like to complain about Hollywood's reliance on sequels, but selling audiences something new, even if it's a remake of an 80s TV show (Fall Guy) , or a prequel featuring a supporting character (Furiosa), seems particularly difficult in light of the whole box. difficulties at the office.
It's not all bad news. But, there is a but. Barbie and Oppenheimer brightened up summer 2023, and Deadpool and other highlights on the horizon this year, like Wicked, could fill that role again. However, real events, those that fill theaters, are increasingly rare. As for identifying what will break through, screenwriter William Goldman's famous observation, Nobody Knows Nothing, has never seemed more accurate.
The stars no longer shine like they used to. Ryan Gosling flexed his muscles in Barbie and won the Oscars singing Im Just Ken. But even his star power didn't bring people to The Fall Guy in large numbers any more than Ryan Reynolds or Anya Taylor-Joy/Chris Hemsworth could lift IF and Furiosa, respectively.
Doing less means spending less. Blockbuster films take a long time to produce, requiring decisions years before hitting screens, so the ship cannot be turned quickly to avoid looming icebergs. While the idea of spending money to make money applies, if films continue to make less money, it will be necessary to produce them more cheaply.
The trade-off, of course, is that audiences expect a certain level of opulence from their summer action. No one said these choices were easy, but studios can't go back, Endgame-style, to 2019. All we know is that consumers will have the final say on cruelty of this summer and about where the film industry will go from here.
