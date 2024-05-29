Openly Gay Actor Opens Up About Visiting Cumberland County School





EIGHT. Very good, MEREDITH, THANK YOU VERY MUCH. AN OPENLY GAY ACTOR SPEAKS PUBLICLY SINCE HIS EVENT AT A CUMBERLAND VALLEY SCHOOL. MAULIK PANCHOLY VISITED MOUNTAIN VIEW SCHOOL LAST WEDNESDAY. It was an event that, at one point, was canceled by school officials, citing its lifestyle and potential impact on children. Well, that decision was later reversed, and Pancholy was able to speak. IN A STATEMENT RELEASED TODAY, PANCHOLY SAID THE EXPERIENCE WAS INCREDIBLE AND THAT

Openly gay actor and author Maulik Pancholy released a statement Tuesday about his visit to a Cumberland County school last week. Pancholy gave a speech against bullying on May 22 at Mountain View Middle School in the Cumberland Valley School District. He said it was wonderful to meet the school leadership and staff, but the best part was meeting the students. "As I imagined, they were absolutely incredible," he said. He added, "My heart is filled with gratitude to every parent, caregiver, faculty member, administrator, community member, and especially to every student who stood up for themselves and each other to for this visit to take place." That speech made national news when the school board voted April 15 to cancel the event. Some members expressed concern over what they called Pancholy's "lifestyle" and his self-identification as an activist. After an outcry from the community, the board voted the following week to reverse its decision and allow discussions to take place. Full declaration Here is Pancholy's statement in full: "On Wednesday, May 22, I visited Mountain View Middle School in the Cumberland Valley School District of Pennsylvania. It was wonderful to meet the superintendent, principal, faculty members and staff. "The best part was meeting the students. "As I imagined, they were absolutely incredible. I presented at three assemblies one for each of Years 6, 7 and 8. And I had lunch with a group of exceptional students. We talked about my two books, 'The Best At It' and 'Nikhil Out Loud', what it's like to feel different and the power of being an ally. "My heart is filled with gratitude to every parent, caregiver, faculty member, administrator, community member and especially to every student who stood up for themselves and each other to make this visit happen. "You inspired me. You inspired so many."

