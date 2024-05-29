Jason Kelce Defends Wife Kylie From Housewife Hecklers





Jason Kelce didn't mince his words as he shut down social media trolls' harsh criticism of his wife and her role in their family. Days after denouncing Harrison Butker's viral commencement speech in which the Chiefs kicker told graduates their most important title in life would be housewife, Kelce responded to an X user who called him a hypocrite. Your wife is a housewife, the reviewer wrote. But you can't support the butcher. And your wife is a housewife whose house is a mess. Sorry but it's dirty and complicated on television. Looks like you're a bit of a hypocrite. In a X post on his own On Monday, Kelce wrote, “I don't consider Kylie a housewife, I consider her my wife. I consider her a mother. She has a job, just like me, and we maintain our house as best we can. Our marriage is a partnership, we are equal and discover it every day. The only expectation is that we love, support each other, and be committed to our family, that comes first. He continued: We both raise our children, we both work, we both keep our house. It's our fault it's messy, but such is life with 3 young kids, busy schedules, and neither of us are neat freaks. The retired Philadelphia Eagles star went on to clarify that his and Kylies dynamic may not be for everyone, but it works for them. If being a housewife works for some, and that's what they want, then yes, that's great, more power to you, he wrote. I want to be clear, I'm not minimizing this at all, but this is not our family dynamic. Kelce's post on X came after he and his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, responded to Butker's controversial comments during the latest episode of their podcast, New Heights. Make no mistake, a lot of the things he said in his keynote are not things I align with, Jason said on the podcast. He added that Kylie was a little frustrated by some of the comments and that if my daughters listen to someone telling them what to do, that they should be housewives, then I have failed as a father.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/jason-kelce-defends-wife-kylie-against-homemaker-hecklers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos