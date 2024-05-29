Top 6 Bollywood Movies You Must Watch on OTT Platforms







Discover the magical world of Bollywood with these 6 must-see films that left an indelible impression. From heartbreaking coming-of-age stories to cult masterpieces and epic adaptations, this captivating journey delves into the vibrant narratives, unique characters, and moments that have captivated millions of hearts around the world. Also Read: IMDbs Top-Rated Anime Series on OTT That Will Keep You Hooked Get ready for a spectacular explosion of colors, catchy music and heartfelt stories as we take a look at the six best Bollywood films that you can't miss on OTT platforms. Oudan Vikramaditya Motwane's debut film 'Udaan' is a moving masterpiece that deftly balances the sensitive issue of child abuse with the complexity of teenage angst. With its diverse soundtrack, exceptional cinematography and moving speeches, this film goes beyond mere entertainment, leaving a lasting impression on the viewer's heart and soul. Where to watch: Netflix

IMDb rating: 8.1/10 Put on Enter the world of the original “Don,” a 1978 masterpiece that revolutionized the depiction of the legendary character. Witness the true spirit of the hunt as Amitabh Bachchan delivers a performance that will help you understand what it means to be a legend. “Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, na-mumkin hai.” Where to watch: Zee5

IMDb rating: 7.7/10 Zindagi Na Meegi Dobara For the millennial era, Zoya Akhtar's 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' embodies the essential essence of friendship and journey. Although it explores a timeless theme, this film offers a refreshing and accessible story that appeals to audiences of all ages, complemented by the unique experience of 'bagwati'. Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.2/10 Also Read: Top 4 Anime Series to Watch on OTT in May 2024 Rock star Imtiaz Ali's 'Rockstar' stands out among romantic dramas as a dramatic story of love and tragedy. Featuring one of Ranbir Kapoor's best performances and a soundtrack that has stood the test of time, this film proves that original compositions will always outperform remixes. Where to watch: Watch on Amazon Prime Video with Eros Now subscription

IMDb rating: 7.7/10 Masan 'Masaan', a cinematic gem created by debutants, is a masterpiece in evocative storytelling. This film explores the multifaceted nature of grief within the parochial structure of Indian society, leaving a profound impact on the viewer's psyche. It demonstrates the industry's rare dive into the nuances of human emotion. Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

IMDb rating: 8.1/10 Haider Vishal Bhardwaj's adaptation of Shakespeare's 'Hamlet', 'Haider', masterfully integrates elements of the classic play into the Indian socio-political landscape. Despite its roots in a different era, the adaptation feels seamless, with no aspect of the plot feeling foreign or unfamiliar. This is illustrated by the inclusion of the song sequence “Bismil” to describe the famous dramatic scene of revelation in “Hamlet”. Featuring superb performances from Tabu and Shahid Kapoor, this film exemplifies the power of storytelling to transcend cultural boundaries. Where to watch: Netflix, Zee5

IMDb rating: 8/10 Also Read: Four Korean Comedy Dramas Available for OTT Streaming These six films not only showcase the diversity and depth of Bollywood cinema, but also provide an unforgettable viewing experience that transcends cultural and language barriers. Don't miss these classics available on your favorite OTT platforms.











