General Hospital's Johnny Wactor killed in catalytic converter theft

Johnny Wactorbest known for his role as Brando in “General Hospital” between 2020 and 2022, was fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning, May 25. He was 37 years old.

The actor was killed during a catalytic theft attempt, according to local television station KTLA. Johnny's younger brother, Grant, confirmed his death to KTLA. News of Wactor's death was first reported by TMZ.

The actor made his first television debut in Army Wives in 2007. He was also known for his work on several short films: “The Grass Is Never Greener” (2010), “GoldenBox” (2011), “Anything for You, Abby.” (2019) and “We Will Not Forget” (2021). His most notable film appearance was in 2016's “USS Indianapolis: Man of Courage,” where he starred alongside Nicholas Cage, Tom Sizemore and Thomas Jane, according to an American report.

Wactor is remembered and mourned by his family and friends, his fans and those who worked with him throughout his career. David Shaul, Wactor's talent agent, told Variety the following statement regarding the actor:

“He champions hard work, tenacity and a never-give-up attitude. Through the ups and downs of a difficult profession, he has always kept his head held high and continued to strive to give his best- same,” Shaul said in a statement. “Our time with Johnny was a privilege we wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever.”

Details of the crime and homicide

Around 3:25 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to Hope Avenue and Pico Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene.

The LAPD said the man saw three men steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle. When he approached them to confront them, they turned and opened fire. The man was leaving work at a local rooftop bar when the incident happened. the actor's mother, Scarlett, told ABC 7.

Wactor had approached the men thinking his car was being towed and intended to ask them a question. Scarlett said when the masked suspect looked up, he shot her son.

According to ABC 7, Wactor was taken by paramedics to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities are planning an autopsy and the actor's family will take him to South Carolina for the funeral. Scarlett told Fox News Digital.

The three suspects are still at large, according to police.

Where was Wactor in South Carolina from?

Wactor was born in Charleston and raised in Summerville, South Carolina.

Catalytic converter thefts “increasing” in the United States

A 2023 report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) shows an increase in catalytic converter thefts across the country. In 2022, the country experienced 64,000 catalytic converter thefts. California and Texas currently lead in catalytic converter crimes. States for more than 32,000 flights in 2022.

This new data is just a snapshot of an underreported crime that is affecting communities across the country, said David J. Glawe, president and CEO of NICB. Although a catalytic converter can be removed in just a few minutes, for vehicle owners the cost is much higher than replacement parts. Victims must find alternative transportation, plan necessary repairs and risk losing their jobs as a result.

Why do people steal catalytic converters?

Catalytic converters have been required in the United States since 1975 and are used to neutralize harmful gases found in engine exhaust that contribute to air pollution and smog. They are located under cars and trucks as part of their exhaust systems and contain rare earth metals that are more valuable than gold, such as palladium, platinum and rhodium. Metal recyclers typically pay between $50 and $250 for a catalytic converter and up to $800 for a hybrid vehicle. Replacing the part can cost between $1,000 and $3,500, according to the NICB.

Wactor's mother and ex-fiancee mourn actor's death

Scarlett said the following about her son, USA TODAY reported:

“What I would like everyone to know is that they took a great human being. It leaves a very big hole in my life and in his brother's life,” Scarlett said. “We just buried my husband, their father, four years ago. And he was very loved by his friends, his family. He lived his life to the fullest, he followed his dreams, he was a very optimistic person and positive.”

Scarlett concluded with this statement: “I hope they catch them, and I hope there is justice for Johnny. That's all I can hope for and pray for. I'll see him again. But here on earth, it's going to be a very, very long road without him for me and his brothers.”

Wactor's ex-fiancée Tessa Farrell, who met the actor in 2013, also shared the following on Instagram:

“He was truly loved, and he loved you all so much,” Farrell said in the video, wiping away tears as she spoke. “He loved everyone so much. He was so selfless. He will always be a big part of my journey as a human being.”

Farrell's emotional statement can be seen in the video below.

