Cohens Citi Field casino dismissed by local police — Queens Daily Eagle

According to Rickett, Cohen may now begin turning to another state Senate lawmaker to introduce a park alienation bill for Corona's side. However, such a move would be highly unusual and whichever lawmaker passes the legislation would likely make an enemy of Ramos his custom that land use decisions in a particular district would be left to the lawmaker representing that district .

On Tuesday, Ramos said she would be very surprised and frankly offended if anyone tried to get around me and what the people in my district want.

I think we're very clear that we don't want a casino near us, Ramos said. And I don't think anyone should be able to get around that.

The MP also said she did not see this as a likely option.

I think the majority leader would be very wary of setting such a precedent in our House, where a member of the supermajority conference would be ignored and bypassed in order to allow someone to take advantage of his constituents, he said. -she declared.

Beyond bypassing Ramos in the Senate, Metropolitan Park could also try to convince legislative leaders and Gov. Kathy Hochul to find a way to eliminate all land use barriers for all applicants for a casino license. Cohen is not alone in proposing a proposal requiring state action. .

However, both options seem a bit far away.

However, the new schedule for distributing licenses by the Gambling Commission will work in Cohen's favor. In March, the commission said it would likely not require bidders to submit environmental assessments of their project until late summer 2025, allowing the commission to make a final decision at the end of 2025.

Despite the difficulties Cohen faces, at least one Queens elected official urged the Mets owner not to abandon the project on Tuesday.

We are in a state of emergency in northwest Queens, which has been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to struggle with the rising cost of living, the president said. Borough of Queens, Donovan Richards. The Metropolitan Park proposal will create countless opportunities for generational wealth creation right here in Corona, Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and other communities surrounding the proposed site, which is currently an empty parking lot more than 200 days a year. Under no circumstances should acres of asphalt prevent families deserving of upward mobility from climbing the financial and societal ladder to the middle class,

Queens is growing like never before and we must never turn our back on unprecedented economic development opportunities for historically left-behind communities, he added. No elected official should be the sole arbiter of this $8 billion investment in our district. I therefore strongly urge Governor Hochul and the State Senate to explore other avenues to bring the Metro Park proposal to life and ensure that Queens continues to get the money we are owed and we deserve.

Cohen's final path to getting the land use approval he seeks for the project would be to spend the next year trying to convince Ramos again that his proposal merits his support.

However, on Tuesday, Ramos said she was unlikely to change her mind, although Cohen may still try.

At this time, I don't think I can be convinced to allow the alienation of a park for casino purposes, she said. This isn't me trying to play hardball. It is me who communicates the wishes of my constituents.

“Steve Cohen is still the owner of the Mets and, in that way, one of our corporate neighbors, so I will always talk to them and everyone else,” she said. Whether I agree with them or not, I maintain my open door policy.