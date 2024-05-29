BET Special Election 2024 set for Primetime on June 4

BET plans to highlight the upcoming presidential election, with what it hopes will be a series of prime-time election specials.

The first of these specials, “What's At Stake: 2024 Election Special,” will debut June 4 at 10 p.m., on BET, BET Her and VH1.

The special will be hosted by BET correspondent Ed Gordon and will include a panel discussion with Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH), and Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), all members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

“I definitely think it’s an interesting time for the nation,” Gordon said. The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. “Not just for the black electorate, but for all of us, this issue of democracy and where we stand and so BET felt it was doubly important to make sure that we took the lead and gave the black viewer in particular what he needed to think about to engage in this very important political period.

Gordon says the special will focus on issues important to black voters, including the state of the economy and gun violence, among other topics.

“I mean, [Democratic strategist James] Carville put it best when he said “it’s the economy, stupid” and it always seems to be that way. As we always say, unfortunately, African-Americans are still at the bottom of the ladder,” Gordon says. “So it’s critically important for African Americans. We looked at the idea of ​​continued gun violence that plagues urban areas and too often in many African American communities, and we were able to look at the Biden administration and its history in terms of its willingness to suggest that She did a lot of things. a little bit for the African American community, and it's no secret that there's been some skepticism from many black voters or some black voters, I should say.

“We think it was one of those times where these representatives – I've known two out of three for a long time, I've covered them for a while – I think they were very outspoken and maybe a little less cautious than usual, go around,” added Gordon.

He also acknowledged that while the three representatives featured in the special are all Democrats, he would be happy to host Republicans as well.

“Some people will say it's three Democrats, and that's always been the case. I found it very difficult to convince Republicans to come to African-American media, black or not,” Gordon said. “And so we're not trying to not give votes or opportunities to Republicans and the Republican Party, it's just what they accept at this point.”

For Gordon, media coverage also carries a lot of weight. A veteran journalist (he has been an anchor and correspondent for BET on and off since 1988, and has also worked for NBC News, CBS News and NPR), Gordon says: “I can say that without a doubt – and I think it is a feeling that many people have – that the time we are spending now in this election is the time that is going to shape this country, for good or bad, for the next generation or two.

“We see if Donald Trump wins the idea of ​​what he's telegraphing, the idea of ​​a Supreme Court that will be decidedly conservative, we see the idea that it's OK to use some of the tactics his administration has used and he continues to boast about it,” Gordon says. “And I think it’s a countdown for Democrats.” It's a time where I think a lot of African Americans are saying, “Yeah, you know, it's not just about showing up at a church and getting carried away by a gospel hymn that you might know or that your advisors spoke to you,” you I know, in the case of Obama or even Clinton, they probably knew them and, to a lesser extent, Joe Biden, but African Americans are saying there needs to be a bigger solution than the one we saw if you want to continue to count on our votes.

“You can't just you know, [say] the rising tide lifts all boats. Well, many people in the African American community are still waiting for their boat to be raised,” Gordon adds. “And I think they understand the idea that if in fact the nation moves in one direction, these boats are likely to get stuck in the mud and underwater.”