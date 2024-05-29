Jennifer Garner took her mother to her Hollywood Walk of Fame star





Jennifer Garner showed his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to his biggest fan: his mother. “It’s here! Jennifer Garner,” Garner’s mother Patricia called out in a video uploaded via the actress’ Instagram Story on Monday, May 27. In the clip, Garner, 52, recorded the duo's walk to the star's location. As they approached the Los Angeles landmark, Garner asked his mother, 86, to stand atop the star to take a photo of it. “There you go! You stay there, mom, you stay on that,” she told her mother as Patricia smiled at the camera. Related: Jennifer Garner's Best Motherhood Moments

His favorite role! Jennifer Garner is loving life with her and ex-husband Ben Affleck's three children. The former couple married in June 2005 and began expanding their family that same year. Violet arrived in December 2005, followed by Seraphina and Samuel, in 2009 and 2012, respectively. After the exes split in 2015, Garner and Affleck […] In a later story, Garner took a photo of her star, with the caption: “She's still here.” Garner received his star in August 2018. His mother and father, who died in March, were present at the ceremony alongside his children Violet, now 18, Seraphina, now 15, and Samuel, now 12 years old, and his sisters Susannah and Melissa. In her speech, Garner shouted out her children, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleckand teased his mother about her reaction to the price. “When I called my mom and told her about this upcoming honor, the first thing she said to me was, 'Well, I never thought I'd have a daughter with a star on the Walk of Fame.' Well, honestly, Pat Garner, I would have been a little worried if you'd thought that,” she joked. “It's not something you expect. I'm sure if you Ask the celebrity moms around me…none of them expected it either. In addition to her joke, Jennifer also sweetly shouted out her mother for the “non-judgmental and endlessly loving acceptance” she received throughout her childhood, which helped make her dreams possible. Over the years, Jennifer has given her fans insight into her close bond with her mother. Earlier this month, Garner paid tribute to his mother on Mother's Day. THANKS! You have successfully registered. “Happy Mother’s Day to our awesome, fun, cozy mom,” she wrote via Instagram next to a photo of his family. “Thank you for teaching us to stop and appreciate the beauty around us, Mom, we are so lucky to be yours. ♥️” A few days after celebrating Mother's Day, the 13 In progress 30 The star shouted out to her mother again on her birthday. The actress shared a video montage of the mother-daughter duo's best moments over the years, from FaceTime video calls while Garner cooked to working out together at a home gym. “It’s a Pat Garner Stan account. ♥️😂,” she captioned the month of May Instagram video. “I love you, mom, happy 86th birthday!” 🥳”

