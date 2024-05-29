Beloved Fayetteville Hollywood actress dies at 88

BILL KIRBY JR.

BY BILL KIRBY JR. | CityView Senior Columnist

She was the young woman with southern charm who aspired to become an actress and would find her way from Fayetteville to New York and Hollywood, and find fame including a renowned iconic actress.

This was Lou-Ann Poovie, who played the girlfriend of Jim Nabors, star of Gomer Pyle, USMC, the 1960s television sitcom. She belonged to television fans who marveled at her character portrayals on the shows. television, including such beloved shows as Gunsmoke, Bonanza, Dr. Kildare, Route 66, I Dream of Jeannie, The Fugitive and The Andy Griffith Show.

Her name was Elizabeth Betsy MacRae and she belonged to us.

She had a wonderful life, her nephew Jim MacRae said Monday. She was bright and articulate. She always received fan mail at Highland House.

Elizabeth Betsy MacRae Halsey died peacefully Monday at Highland House Rehabilitation and Healthcare on Pamalee Drive.

She was 88 years old.

I can tell you that when she and her husband came back to Fayetteville, they were both thrilled to be there, says Mayon Weeks, who on April 21, 2023, inducted Elizabeth MacRae Halsey into the Arts Hall of Fame from the Fayetteville show at the Crown Theater. . Elizabeth had the X factor which is an important part of being a performing artist. She lit up the room when she was present, and that theatrical presence was on full display when she performed in the play Picnic, at the Cape Fear Regional Theater. A warm and pleasant person to be around, and an engaging performer in film and on stage. A precious daughter of our Fayetteville community.

Budding actress

Elizabeth Hendon MacRae was the second child of the late Fayetteville attorney and Cumberland County Superior Court Judge James MacRae and Dorothy Hendon MacRae in Columbia, South Carolina, and later grew up in the two-story home along Brook Street in Haymount.

She enjoyed playing as a young girl in the nearby park and then spending time with friends including Nancy Cook, Betsy Reinecke, Virginia MacMillan, Kitty Rose Patton, Martha Jean Allen and Mary Lee Breece.

And she loved watching movies at the old Haymount Theater, now home to the Cape Fear Regional Theater, and watching movie stars such as Rita Hayworth, Ava Gardner, Elizabeth Taylor, Cornel Wilde and Clark Gable.

A graduate of the Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, Maryland, a college preparatory school for girls with an emphasis on the arts, the aspiring actress moved to New York in 1956 to pursue her passion for acting. acting career.

She had honey blonde hair.

She had these big blue eyes like the sky.

There was the engaging smile and infectious personality, accented by the charm of a southern belle.

In 1958, Elizabeth MacRae landed her first role in the CBS network television broadcast of The Verdict Is Yours as a court witness. She would have a stint in Naked City in 1960, and by 1961, Elizabeth MacRae was a sought-after actress appearing in productions of Maverick alongside James Garner; 77 Sunset Strip with Efrem Zimbalist Jr.; Dr Kildare with Richard Chamberlain; Hawaiian Eye with Robert Conrad, Connie Stevens and Troy Donahue; The Untouchables with Robert Stack; Gunsmoke with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, Burt Reynolds and Ken Curtis; Stoney Burke with Jack Lord; Burkes Law with Gene Barry; Rawhide with Clint Eastwood; The Fugitive with David Janssen; The Virginian with Lee J. Cobb, James Drury and Randy Boone of Fayetteville; I Dream of Jeannie with Barbara Eden and Larry Hagman; Bonanza with Lorne Greene, Dan Blocker and Michael Landon; The Andy Griffith Show with Andy Griffith, Don Knotts, Ronnie Howard and Frances Bavier; and as Jim Nabors' iconic girlfriend on Gomer Pyle, USMC, which aired from September 25, 1964 to May 2, 1969.

I loved him to pieces, she told me when Nabors died at age 87 on November 30, 2017.

His film career included The Incredible Mr. Limpet with Don Knotts and the Oscar-nominated drama The Conversation, directed by Francis Ford Coppola of The Godfather fame, with Gene Hackman.

You had to love him on The Conversation with Gene Hackman, Paul Paschal wrote in an email Monday evening after learning of Elizabeth MacRae Halsey's death. She was one of the successful people in Fayetteville.

Elizabeth MacRae Halsey also had roles on soap operas, including General Hospital from 1969 to 1970 and 1972 to 1973; Days of Our Lives in 1977; Guiding Light from 1983 to 1984; Search for Tomorrow in 1985; and Another World in 1988.

It was on the Desilu Studios Desilu Cahuenga soundstage and the RKO Forty Acres backlot in Hollywood that Gomer Pyle was filmed and where Ronnie Schell played the role of Duke and met the actress, who played the role of Gomer Pyle's ditzy girlfriend. .

She was so great in Lou-Ann Poovie, Schell once told City View Today. I always loved her. She had her feet on the ground. She wasn't haughty like some actresses. We did about five Gomers together. She and I got along so well.

The two have connected by phone over the past two years.

I think of him a lot, said Elizabeth MacRae. We didn't have many scenes together, but I got to know him more at Mayberry Days in Mount Airy. We used to go to Mayberry Days and it was fun. Everyone from the show is gone, now the producers, the directors, Frank Sutton and Jim Nabors. He [Schell] I said no one could find me. We didn't speak for too long, but I filled him in.

Schell told City View Today it was a phone conversation he cherished.

It was as if we had never been apart, he said. We picked up where we left off.

this is how Lou-Ann Poovie was born

Elizabeth MacRae Halsey said in March 2021, before being inducted into the Fayetteville Performing Arts Hall of Fame, that she was interviewing producer Aaron Ruben in Hollywood for another role when she was asked if she could impersonate a southern accent.

I said, “Well, actually I can,” she recalled, and that’s how Lou-Ann was born.

She welcomed the role opposite Jim Nabors, with whom she was close until his death.

She was my alter ego, and she still lives in me, she told me one day. I loved playing Lou-Ann Poovie.

And playing the recurring role of April Clomley alongside Ken Curtis, aka Fetus Hagan, on Gunsmoke.

Working with him, he was just great, she said, as was working with Gene Hackman, who won two Oscars in 1972 and 1993. I loved working with Francis Ford Coppola in The Conversation. I loved it with Gene Hackman. Gene is an incredible actor because he never acts. We worked in a very similar way. He would become the character and I would become my character. For me, that's what it's all about. It's about who you work with.

Elizabeth MacRae Halsey left her Hollywood career in 1989 to return to New York to work at the Freedom Institute for people struggling with alcohol, drug addiction and mental health issues.

She became a certified alcohol and drug counselor and spent many years providing help to those who needed it, Mayon Weeks reminds us at Elizabeth MacRae Halsey's induction into the Hall of Fame. fame of Fayetteville's performing arts. She reportedly said it was one of her proudest accomplishments.

Charles and Elizabeth Halsey moved to the mountains of North Carolina before returning to Fayetteville, where her final stage performance was playing the role of a schoolteacher in the 2002 production of Picnic at Cape Fear Regional Theater.

It's sad to see these titans go, but we're all glad they were with us, Mary Catherine Burke, the theater's artistic director, said Monday upon learning of the retired actress' death. Fayetteville is the birthplace of so much talent and humanity.

Elizabeth MacRae Halsey also attended numerous Mayberry Days festivals in Mt. Airy each September with former cast members, including Ronnie Schell, at the Andy Griffith Theater and the Andy Griffith Museum, and greeted fans of television sitcoms.

I'm sorry to hear of Elizabeth's passing, said Phil Barnard, one of those Fayetteville fans. She was such a kind woman and will be greatly missed. It was always a joy to visit him during Mayberry Days.

Epilogue

Elizabeth MacRae Halsey would make her final recall on April 21, 2023, while the 33rd inducted into the Fayetteville Performing Arts Hall of Fame.

What an honor, she said in a brittle and emotional voice before the induction. I am overwhelmed with gratitude and thank you very much.

Frail and fragile, Elizabeth MacRae Halsey knew the end of her life was near.

When Charles died, she fell fast, her nephew Jim MacRae said of Charles Halsey, her husband of 55 years who died at age 96 on March 29. It's sad, but she crossed the river. She had a wonderful life. The last few years have been difficult, but she is with my father whom she adored, her father and mother, her sister and her husband. She lived a good life.

Her name was Lou-Ann Poovie and she was one of his countless television fans.

And her name was Elizabeth Betsy Henden MacRae Halsey, and Elizabeth MacRae Halsey belonged to us and was proud for all of us to know that she called Fayetteville home.

