Los Angeles Metro Launches Push-to-Exit System at NoHo Station

Passengers disembarking at the North Hollywood subway station will now have to show their transit pass to exit onto the street after Los Angeles Metro instituted a new pilot program aimed at targeting fare evaders.

Metro riders are supposed to pay when they board a bus or train using the TAP card system, which, as the name suggests, can be operated upon entering a station or boarding in a bus.

But riders, and even Metro board members, have complained that a large portion of the system's users don't pay, and allege that police charged with providing law enforcement services rarely verifies that a user has paid the required fare to travel.

Metro board member says she's scared and won't ride alone



Hoping to reduce the number of people who abuse the system and ride for free, Metro has installed new technology at its North Hollywood station that will require those who have already arrived at their destination to show their card in order to leave.

Passengers will have to tap when they leave and those who have paid in advance will be able to exit seamlessly, Metro officials said.

Those who failed to pay could be stopped at the exit gates and risk receiving a warning or citation, or even being kicked out of the system altogether.

Fare gates are locked at Union Station in Los Angeles in this June 19, 2013 photo. (Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

If you have not paid initially but have a valid TAP card upon exit, the fare will be deducted upon departure. Metro officials, however, say it's still a violation of Metro Code of Conduct.

The change comes during a period of public outcry over multiple high-profile cases of violent crime across the subway system, targeting riders and bus operators.

Data released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, one of the law enforcement agencies responsible for providing law enforcement services along the metro system, found that the vast majority of Violent crimes committed between May 2023 and April 2024 were perpetrated by people who had none. pay the required fare and were illegally using the public transportation system.

Metro Board Approves Full Barriers for Bus Drivers



Metro says this new Tap to Exit program is being rolled out with safety in mind.

“Your safety is our top priority and we are continually testing new ways to improve safety in our transit system,” Metro officials wrote last week on the transit agency’s blog. The source. “Everyone must use TAP to access the rail system, and we are working to strengthen compliance in this regard. »

Pushing to exit is not a revealing method for increasing fare compliance. Other major transit agencies in the United States, including cities like Washington DC, Atlanta, and along the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system.

Metro says more transit security officers will be visible and present at the turnstiles during most operating hours. Hands-free and secure intercoms connected to the metro operations center will also be available.

Additionally, Metro has “increased the visible presence” of its staff at the North Hollywood station, including Blue Shirts who provide assistance with ticket machines, Metro Ambassadors who help riders navigate the system and to report problems, as well as to ensure the safety of public transport.

Lack of presence of law enforcement criticized by Metro leaders



Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Metro Board of Directors held a press conference in which Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced a “surge” in law enforcement to respond to the subway system in hopes of combating violent crime.

The Tap to exit program is currently only in place at the North Hollywood station, which serves as the northern terminus of the B subway line and the eastern terminus of the G bus line. Metro officials have not announced their intention to extend the pilot project to other stations.