This is NOT a video created by Bollywood superstars for Vesak! – Made Crescendo Sri Lanka English

A video featuring prominent Indian actors and actresses imparting the teachings of Lord Buddha has captivated the hearts of many Sri Lankans during the recent Vesak Poya celebrations. The short clip was widely liked and widely shared on various social media platforms.

This video has been shared with many Buddhism related hashtags and titles like 'Messages from Bollywood Superstars for the Grand Vesak Festival', features Bollywood cinema superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor , Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut. , and Sonam Kapoor. They allegedly recite various teachings of Lord Buddha in honor of Vesak. You can watch the video below.

We decided to check if these quotes are truly attributed to Lord Buddha and if this video was created explicitly for the Vesak festival.

By looking at these statements on the internet, we found that although Lord Buddha preached many similar ideas, the specific statements mentioned by the Bollywood stars were actually made by Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, known as the father of the freedom struggle in India and nicknamed the father of non-violence. So it was Mahatma Gandhi who made these statements.

The above statement I object to violence because when it appears to do good, the good is only temporary; the harm he does is permanent. A statement made by Mahatma Gandhi. A UN report published on this subject is here.

The second statement: The weak can never forgive. Here is the Times of India article which confirms that forgiveness is the attribute of the strong, was written by Mahatma Gandhi.

The third statement, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others”, also appears in the Times of India report published by Mahatma Gandhi. here.

The fourth statement: “I am willing to die, but there is no reason why I am willing to kill” is also a statement of Mahatma Gandhi.

Reports like these confirm that the saying: “A man is only the product of his thoughts; what he thinks, he becomes”, is in fact attributed to Mahatma Gandhi.

“Happiness is when what we think, what we say and what we do are in harmony.” Mahatma Gandhi also made this statement as the sixth point above. A related report can be read here And here.

The seventh statement above: You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; “If a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not get dirty” is also a statement by Mahatma Gandhi. Reports on this are here And here.

Therefore, it is obvious that Lord Gautama Buddha did not make the above-mentioned statements.

Our review of the video revealed that this is not a Vesak video from this year. Rather, it is a two-minute reflection on the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, produced and directed by Rajkumar Hirani. This video, featuring big Bollywood stars, was created to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birthday in 2019.

Hindi video can be found here. In addition, here is an excerpt from when the local media reported on it.

Also, the original video does not have an image of Lord Buddha in the background. However, the version spread on social networks in our country highlights an image of Buddha. It is evident that the version including Buddha was deliberately edited to mislead the society, masquerading as Vesak messages from Bollywood actors.

The video shared on social media, purporting to feature messages from Bollywood stars for this year's Vesak festival, is misleading. In reality, this is an excerpt from a video production commemorating the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019. Moreover, although these messages are presented as the teachings of Lord Buddha in the video released in our country, they are actually statements by Mahatma Gandhi.