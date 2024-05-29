Entertainment
This is NOT a video created by Bollywood superstars for Vesak! – Made Crescendo Sri Lanka English
A video featuring prominent Indian actors and actresses imparting the teachings of Lord Buddha has captivated the hearts of many Sri Lankans during the recent Vesak Poya celebrations. The short clip was widely liked and widely shared on various social media platforms.
Social media posts:
This video has been shared with many Buddhism related hashtags and titles like 'Messages from Bollywood Superstars for the Grand Vesak Festival', features Bollywood cinema superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor , Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut. , and Sonam Kapoor. They allegedly recite various teachings of Lord Buddha in honor of Vesak. You can watch the video below.
We decided to check if these quotes are truly attributed to Lord Buddha and if this video was created explicitly for the Vesak festival.
Fact check:
By looking at these statements on the internet, we found that although Lord Buddha preached many similar ideas, the specific statements mentioned by the Bollywood stars were actually made by Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, known as the father of the freedom struggle in India and nicknamed the father of non-violence. So it was Mahatma Gandhi who made these statements.
The above statement I object to violence because when it appears to do good, the good is only temporary; the harm he does is permanent. A statement made by Mahatma Gandhi. A UN report published on this subject is here.
The second statement: The weak can never forgive. Here is the Times of India article which confirms that forgiveness is the attribute of the strong, was written by Mahatma Gandhi.
The third statement, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others”, also appears in the Times of India report published by Mahatma Gandhi. here.
The fourth statement: “I am willing to die, but there is no reason why I am willing to kill” is also a statement of Mahatma Gandhi.
Reports like these confirm that the saying: “A man is only the product of his thoughts; what he thinks, he becomes”, is in fact attributed to Mahatma Gandhi.
“Happiness is when what we think, what we say and what we do are in harmony.” Mahatma Gandhi also made this statement as the sixth point above. A related report can be read here And here.
The seventh statement above: You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; “If a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not get dirty” is also a statement by Mahatma Gandhi. Reports on this are here And here.
Therefore, it is obvious that Lord Gautama Buddha did not make the above-mentioned statements.
Our review of the video revealed that this is not a Vesak video from this year. Rather, it is a two-minute reflection on the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, produced and directed by Rajkumar Hirani. This video, featuring big Bollywood stars, was created to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birthday in 2019.
Hindi video can be found here. In addition, here is an excerpt from when the local media reported on it.
Also, the original video does not have an image of Lord Buddha in the background. However, the version spread on social networks in our country highlights an image of Buddha. It is evident that the version including Buddha was deliberately edited to mislead the society, masquerading as Vesak messages from Bollywood actors.
Follow us and stay informed about our latest fact-checks
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Google News | Tic Tac | WhatsApp
Conclusion:
The video shared on social media, purporting to feature messages from Bollywood stars for this year's Vesak festival, is misleading. In reality, this is an excerpt from a video production commemorating the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019. Moreover, although these messages are presented as the teachings of Lord Buddha in the video released in our country, they are actually statements by Mahatma Gandhi.
Title:This is NOT a video created by Bollywood superstars for Vesak!
Fact checking by: Pavithra Sandamali
Result: FAKE
|
Sources
2/ https://srilanka.factcrescendo.com/english/this-is-not-a-video-done-by-bollywood-superstars-to-commemorate-vesak-en/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Vivekananda Rock Memorial: PM Modi to meditate on Vivekananda monument in Tamil Nadu after election campaign ends on May 30, says Congress
- This is NOT a video created by Bollywood superstars for Vesak! – Made Crescendo Sri Lanka English
- Kunieda wants to unleash a revolution in wheelchair tennis
- Shop Anne Hathaway's Gap dress and similar styles
- UK Election 2024: Immigration Policy Tracker – Migration Observatory
- Pooja Bhatt reacts to new Bollywood boycott trend after stars lend support to Palestine | Bollywood
- Google begins rolling out AI features to Chromebook Plus The Register
- Day 6 UK election: Here's what happened
- Pompeo prays for Turkey to rethink conversion of Chora church into mosque
- Notable Louisiana football player injured in shooting
- Will Dover Street Markets' big bet on independent fashion pay off?
- Loral TechQuest winners from the UAE and Saudi Arabia advance to finals of Loral Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Programme in Singapore