Why the US government is trying to break up Live Nation Entertainment • Ohio Capital Journal

The United States Department of Justice, as well as 29 states, including Ohio and the District of Columbiato have filed an antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainmentthe parent company of Ticketmaster.

The lawsuit alleges that Live Nation engaged in various tactics to eliminate competition and monopolize markets, which U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said allowed the entertainment giant to stifle competition thanks to its control of ticket prices, venues and concert promotion.

In response, Live Nation said the antitrust lawsuit ignores everything that is actually responsible for rising ticket prices, from increased production costs to artist popularity to 24/7 online ticket scalping, which reveals the public's willingness to pay much more than the primary price of tickets.

The Conversation US asked David Arditi, a Sociologist at the University of Texas at Arlington and former professional drummer who has studied musicians' livelihoods, to explain what is behind the government's decision to intervene in the ticket sales industry.

What is the government accusing the company of?

THE the government alleges that Live Nation Entertainment's sprawling business model stifles competition and that the the company punishes venues that rely on other ticketing services.

Live Nation, the nation's largest concert promoter, and Ticketmaster, the nation's largest ticket seller, had long been major players in the music industry. After the Ministry of Justice approved a merger in 2010, between the two companies, the new company, Live Nation Entertainment, became much more powerful.

Live Nation Entertainment now controls many of the functions linked to the organization of a concert: it owns the rooms, promotes concertsbooks acts, produces shows, manages artists, sells tickets, etc.

Why is the Biden administration doing this?

After winning the 2020 presidential election, President Joe Biden promised use the Justice Department's antitrust division to break up monopolies, and that's exactly what the government is trying to do with Live Nation Entertainment.

The government was investigate Live National Entertainment for decades. But after a botched Ticketmaster presale For Taylor Swift's Eras tour in late 2022, which has made it nearly impossible for fans to buy tickets at face value, government scrutiny has intensified.

After this fiasco, fans began contacting their legislators, and even the US Senate. held a hearing On the question. In May 2024, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will signed a bill this will require all ticket sellers in the state to disclose their fees in advance.

How has Ticketmaster changed the ticket buying experience?

For much of the 20th century, purchasing tickets to a show or sporting event required going to the venue's box office.

In 1976, Albert Leffler, who worked at Arizona State Universities performing arts centerand Peter Gadwa, an IT employee from the same campus, founded Ticketmaster with businessman Gordon Gunn III. The company began selling tickets a year later. As the company grew, it incorporated new technologies to facilitate ticket sales in an increasing number of locations outside of where a show would be performed.

Ticket Master eventually acquired Ticketronhis predecessor and rival.

As a teenager in the 1990s, I remember waiting in line at a local grocery store in Williamsburg, Virginia to buy tickets to a Dave Matthews Band show at the Virginia Beach Amphitheater. I had to be at the grocery store at 9 a.m. to purchase the tickets, but since it was a local Ticketmaster seller, it saved me an hour-long drive to the venue.

A few years later, Ticketmaster introduced the technology to give concertgoers the ability to purchase tickets online. In 2008, the company authorized without paper entrance.

However, this convenience comes with hidden fees. As a result, the cost of your US$25 ticket can rise to $40, with this additional $15 being relatively opaque until payment. These fees were once a matter of convenience; there were no fees when you went there to buy a ticket.

Now the fees are inevitable and multiplying: There may be service fees, order processing fees, setup fees, and delivery fees.

How has Live Nation affected artists' ability to make a living?

In my research and my personal experience, I have observed a sea change in the roles that live music and recorded music play.

From the 1970s to the 1990s, artists with medium to large fan bases toured to promote their albums. During this time, these musicians thought they would suffer losses while touring; the reward would come from their ability to sell more albums. Lesser-known musicians, for their part, have always counted playing in small venues to earn some kind of income.

With the advent of file sharing services, which later gave way to streaming, recording artists began to rely more on revenue from touring. to supplement their incomeas money earned from album sales plummeted.

As even the most popular musicians rely more and more on revenue from touring, they rely more on being guaranteed to earn what they're owed. Fans feel they have a close relationship with their favorite musicians and are willing to support them financially.

But when Live Nation Entertainment Adds Fees or pressures musicians to accept a smaller share of concert revenue, it becomes obvious to the fans that they and their favorite musicians are victims of a bad deal.

What will happen in the future?

The government will seek a jury trial to determine whether Live Nation Entertainment is a monopoly. If the company is found to be violating the Sherman antitrust lawLive Nation Entertainment would be forced to restructure, or even split into two or more separate companies.

Of course, lawsuits take time to resolve, even if the parties reach an agreement before entering a courtroom. And any potential decision may have to go through an appeal process. I think it is likely that this dispute will not be resolved for several years.

Besides the lawsuit, the Biden administration is working to ban so-called unwanted charges. Eliminating exorbitant or hidden fees on concert tickets would help solve some of these problems.

Unfortunately, no matter what happens to Live Nation Entertainment, the music industry as a whole, whether it's record labels, streaming services, music publishers or concert venues, tends towards more consolidation and monopolistic behavior.

David Arditiassociate professor of sociology, University of Texas at Arlington

This article is republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read it original article.