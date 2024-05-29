Art Walk brings 'Lush' works and more to downtown Port Townsend





PORT TOWNSEND — Pastels, gold mica and the Procreate app all share space at Northwind Art's Jeanette Best Gallery, one of the venues open for Art Walk this Saturday. Admission is free to the monthly event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., where refreshments and conversations with artists are available. The gallery, 701 Water St., has two exhibitions. In the front space is “Lush Language,” which celebrates four Northwest artists, including Isabel Elena Pérez, who lives in a converted bus next to an alder forest in Quilcene. Using soft pastels on black paper with accents of gold mica, Pérez tells stories from his life. There's “Wedding Spell,” a 79-by-72-inch piece reminiscent of her wedding last summer, and there's “Robins in the Alder Grove,” another pastel and gold piece reminiscent of an impressionist painting by Monet. In the indoor gallery of the Jeanette Best Gallery, the “Showcase 2024” exhibition welcomed 27 new works by four returning artists: photographer Stephen Deligan and painters Joyce Hester, Roger Morris and Marian Morris. Roger Morris paints using a stylus and Procreate, a program for his iPad. He works quickly on the exterior, minimizing details “to get a new impression of the place,” he said. His wife Marian Morris uses traditional media: oil paint and canvas. Both represent nature and the changing light of the sun. “It’s interesting to see the differences in the Morrises’ vision of the outdoors,” said Diane Urbani, a spokeswoman for Northwind Art. Marian Morris's oils include “Morning on the Dosewallips” and “Late Afternoon Light,” while Roger Morris's works, printed on cotton rag art paper, range from “Upper Dungeness River” to “Quinault Fall Color”. “There are also lots of stunning contrasts in the gallery, with Joyce Hester’s saturated paintings and Stephen Deligan’s stunning black-and-white beach photos,” Urbani said. To learn more about Northwind's activities and the art of Jeanette Best Gallery, visit https://northwindart.org.





