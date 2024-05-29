Bollywood breaks silence on Palestine amid Blockout 24





Chilling images of bloodied Palestinian children and families laden with all their belongings fleeing impending disaster are spreading across the world, and now, Bollywood actors have joined the ranks of celebrities who are raising their voices to condemn the atrocities committed in Rafah. After an Israeli airstrike sparked a fire that killed 45 displaced Palestinians in what should have been a safe zone, the global outcry against Israeli atrocities skyrocketed, this time with previously silent celebrities speaking out. took up the torch. Taking to her Instagram stories, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who has previously spoken out about Palestine, registered her protest by posting the now-viral image of refugee tents arranged to spell out 'All eyes on Rafah'. According to NBC Newsthe image was shared more than 29 million times on Instagram in less than 24 hours, highlighting renewed pressure on social media to once again condemn the humanitarian crisis. Other Indian celebrities who have banded together to promote the viral 'All eyes on Rafah' image in their IG stories include Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, as well as actors Varun Dhawan, Kriti Kharbanda , Bhumi Pednekar, Triptii Dimri, Dia Mirza. , Kunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Hina Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Rakul Preet Singh. Comedian Munawar Faruqui also felt compelled to share the same image, as did former tennis player Sania Mirza and comedian Vir Das. Meanwhile, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh posted the word “RAFAH” on a black background with a broken heart emoji, and actress Malaika Arora wrote the heartbreaking note: “There's nothing like to legally kill children.” In a similar vein, designer Farah Ali Khan asked the question: “Why is the world silent?” Why are you silent?” According to experts, the “All eyes on Rafah” image appears to have been created by artificial intelligence and turned out to be a way for social media users to avoid censorship. Images and videos published by Palestinian journalists describing the aftermath of the Israeli attack were restricted or removed from social media because they were too graphic. The AI-generated image does not depict any violence on the ground, but it conveys the feeling effectively. Therefore, this was seen as a “safe” way for social media users to continue to keep Rafah on the radar in the minds of the online community. As Indian celebrities now join the fray of those condemning the ongoing barbaric assault on the Palestinians, many commentators are questioning the conspicuous absence of Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Another user, unfazed by the onslaught of Palestinian support, wrote: “It took them seven months to wake up. It took so many children to be massacred and burned alive. In fact, they were waiting to see which way the wind would blow. They were waiting for the moment when their careers would no longer be affected.” It took them 7 months to wake up.

It took so many children to be massacred and burned alive

THEY'RE ACTUALLY WAITING TO SEE WHAT SIDE WIND WILL BECOME

THEY WAIT FOR THE TIME WHERE THEIR CAREER WILL NOT BE AFFECTED. – Zainab Ali (@mermaid12145) May 28, 2024 This callous sentiment was echoed by other users. Other cynical commentators have also questioned their true intentions. “They created 5 lakes each for posting this AI image!” one follower wrote. Other users believe that the increase in celebrity support was born out of fear of being placed on the mass celebrity blocked list, or Blockout 2024, which arose in the wake of the Met Gala. “After Effects of Blockout 2024,” captioned one user, without taking celebrity support at face value. The Israeli government called the airstrike a “tragic accident,” which appears to have served as a wake-up call for celebrities to take action as images of charred bodies continue to filter into news outlets. screens around the world. Do you have anything to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

