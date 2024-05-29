Lost Caravaggio goes on display after nearly being sold at auction for just $1,600









A lost painting by Caravaggio, almost mistakenly sold at auction for a bargain price, has been put on display at the Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, after being rescued and restored. Ecce Homo, which was painted by the Italian master around 1606-09, will be the subject of a special one-off exhibition starting Tuesday, according to a museum release. The oil on canvas depicts Jesus wearing a crown of thorns with blood running down his face and chest. In front of him, on the left, is Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor of Judea, while a third figure stands behind Jesus, holding a red robe over his shoulders. Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio, better known simply as Caravaggio, is known for his visceral depictions of violence. Caravaggio painted Ecce Homo near the end of his life, when he had fled Rome, accused of murder, and was living in exile in Naples, where his work underwent a marked change in style, becoming increasingly dark. The painting is one of 60 known works by Caravaggio and therefore one of the most valuable ancient works of art in the world, the museum said. Once part of the art collection of King Philip IV, the painting was passed to the Real Academia de Bellas Artes de San Fernando, who then exchanged it for another work of art with a politician named Evaristo Prez de Castro in 1823, according to the museum. It then remained in the same family, but its importance went unnoticed until it surfaced at the Ansorena auction house in April 2021 with a starting price of 1,500 euros ($1,600), attributed to a student of the Spanish painter Jos de Ribera. Prado Museum experts pointed out the erroneous attribution to the Spanish Ministry of Culture, which banned the export of the work and declared it a national treasure, said Jorge Coll, CEO of Madrid's Colnaghi Gallery, who has had the painting in his custody since its true origin was revealed, told CNN on Tuesday. Coll then coordinated the authentication of the work by renowned experts, as well as its restoration, before it was sold to the current owner. Coll told CNN he could not reveal the identity of the buyer or the purchase price for legal reasons. The painting represents one of the greatest discoveries in art history, inspiring an unprecedented consensus around its authentication, the museum said. It has also been restored in an informed and rigorous manner, we can read in the press release. Ecce Homo will be on display at the Prado Museum until October 13. The previous owner and buyer wanted the painting to be displayed to the public at the Prado, Coll said. It means the world, he said. Everyone should go see him.

