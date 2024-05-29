Adrian, Tecumseh Memorial Day parades and ceremonies





Staff reports The Daily Telegram The Adrian Memorial Day Parade passes through downtown on Monday, May 27, 2024. Mike Dickie/The Daily Telegram Lenawee County Locomotive 40 & 8 makes its annual appearance during Adrian's Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27, 2024. The vehicle is symbolic of the French troop trains of World War I which had boxcars labeled for a capacity of 40 men or eight horses. Mike Dickie/The Daily Telegram The Nieto family remembered their veterans Felix, Henry, Donald, Steve, Rudy and Richard on Monday, May 27, 2024, during the Adrian Memorial Day Parade. Mike Dickie/The Daily Telegram The Cavaliers Drum and Bugle corps from Rockford, Illinois, participate in the Adrian Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27, 2024. The Cavaliers are returning to Adrian College for camp in preparation for their summer performance season. Mike Dickie/The Daily Telegram The Cavaliers Drum and Bugle Corps from Rockford, Illinois, participate in the Adrian Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27, 2024. The Cavaliers are returning to Adrian College for camp in preparation for their summer performance season. Mike Dickie/The Daily Telegram The Cavaliers Drum and Bugle Corps from Rockford, Illinois, participate in the Adrian Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27, 2024. The Cavaliers are returning to Adrian College for camp in preparation for their summer performance season. Mike Dickie/The Daily Telegram The Adrian High School Marching Band performs Monday, May 27, 2024, in the Adrian Memorial Day Parade. Mike Dickie/The Daily Telegram Ted Aranda, who received the Army Commendation Medal while serving in Vietnam, delivers remarks Monday, May 27, 2024, during Adrian's Memorial Day ceremony. Mike Dickie/The Daily Telegram Aurora Warden, 5, of Britton with Wilson, watches the Tecumseh Memorial Day Parade, Monday, May 27, 2024. John Discher/The Daily Telegram Sisters Lucy, Claire, Juliette and Eden Vanderhoff prepare to attend the Tecumseh Memorial Day Parade on North Union Street, Monday, May 27, 2024. John Discher/The Daily Telegram From left, Ashley Wilson, with veterans Ryan Girdwood and Tara Girdwood, all of Tecumseh, are pictured in the Tecumseh Memorial Day Parade, Monday, May 27, 2024. John Discher/The Daily Telegram The Tecumseh High School Shooting Stars Marching Band performs in the Tecumseh Memorial Day Parade, Monday, May 27, 2024. John Discher/The Daily Telegram The Plymouth Fife & Crum Corps performs in the Tecumseh Memorial Day Parade, Monday, May 27, 2024. John Discher/The Daily Telegram President Abraham Lincoln, played by Kevin Wood, waves to the crowd during the Tecumseh Memorial Day Parade, Monday, May 27, 2024. John Discher/The Daily Telegram Boy Scouts march in the Memorial Day Parade in Tecumseh, Monday, May 27, 2024. John Discher/The Daily Telegram Members of the Wheelmen ride old-fashioned bikes during the Memorial Day Parade in Tecumseh, Monday, May 27, 2024. John Discher/The Daily Telegram A member of the Wheelmen, who preserve old-fashioned bicycles, is pictured during the Memorial Day Parade in Tecumseh, Monday, May 27, 2024. John Discher/The Daily Telegram Members of the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office Mounted Division participate in the Tecumseh Memorial Day Parade, Monday, May 27, 2024. John Discher/The Daily Telegram Bruce Zigler of Bryon, Ohio, a member of the Grand Army of the Republic, is pictured during Tecumseh Memorial Day activities, Monday, May 27, 2024, at Brookside Cemetery. John Discher/The Daily Telegram Cub Scouts participate in the Tecumseh Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27, 2024. John Discher/The Daily Telegram Drummers from the Plymouth Fife & Drum corps performed at Tecumseh's Memorial Day ceremony, Monday, May 27, 2024, at Brookside Cemetery. John Discher/The Daily Telegram World War II re-enactor Wade Ondrovick sings “God Bless America” ​​during Tecumseh's Memorial Day ceremony, Monday, May 27, 2024, at Brookside Cemetery. John Discher/The Daily Telegram President Abraham Lincoln, portrayed by Kevin Wood, delivers remarks during the Tecumseh Memorial Day ceremony, Monday, May 27, 2024, at Brookside Cemetery. John Discher/The Daily Telegram Keynote speaker, retired U.S. Air Force Col. Glen Passavant, delivers remarks at the Tecumseh Memorial Day ceremony, Monday, May 27, 2024, at Brookside Cemetery. Passavant shared biographical information about members of Tecumseh's U.S. Armed Forces who died in the line of duty or had notable service histories. John Discher/The Daily Telegram Marshal Gary Naugle of the Tecumseh Memorial Day Parade presents an American flag to Army veteran James Winzeler during the Memorial Day ceremony, Monday, May 27, 2024, at Brookside Cemetery, John Discher/The Daily Telegram Tecumseh Mayor Jack Baker presents an American flag in honor of World War I veteran Garland Gove to Gove's eldest granddaughter, Dianne Froelich, during the Memorial Day ceremony Monday May 27, 2024, at Brookside Cemetery. John Discher/The Daily Telegram Pipers Tom Kennedy and Richard Burton close the Tecumseh Memorial Day ceremony, Monday, May 27, 2024, at Brookside Cemetery by playing Amazing Grace. John Discher/The Daily Telegram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lenconnect.com/picture-gallery/entertainment/holiday/2024/05/28/adrian-tecumseh-memorial-day-parades-ceremonies/73880505007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos