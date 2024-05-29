Muthoot Pappachan Group appoints Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador





Shah Rukh Khan named Muthoot Blue brand ambassador (Image Source: Twitter) Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG), a 137-year-old Indian business conglomerate, popularly known as Muthoot Blue, has announced the appointment of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for MPG, strengthening its brand presence and establishing a new connection with a diverse audience across India. MPG, the promoter of leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) such as Muthoot FinCorp Limited, Muthoot Microfin Limited, Muthoot Capital Services Limited and Muthoot Housing Finance Company Limited view this partnership as a testimony of their commitment to India's growth and financial aspirations. Shah Rukh Khan's iconic status is expected to amplify this narrative, resonate with customers of all ages and inspire them to dream big. Mr. Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman of Muthoot Pappachan Group, expressed his excitement over the collaboration. “This is an important step for us,” he said. “Shah Rukh not only brings star power, but also embodies the humility and personal achievement that aligns with our core values. His journey reflects our commitment to making services accessible at different touchpoints in our businesses, strengthening our mission to empower the common man across the country.” Shaji Varghese, CEO of Muthoot FinCorp Limited, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that Shah Rukh Khan represents much more than just stardom. “He embodies humility and self-made triumph. He connects to our target audience as an ordinary individual who dreamed big and turned his dreams into reality,” Varghese noted. As the group's brand ambassador, Shah Rukh Khan will participate in MPG's campaigns across multiple channels, promoting its wide range of financial products and services. These campaigns aim to showcase MPG's commitment to revolutionizing access and streamlining convenience for all. Expressing his excitement, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Joining the prestigious Muthoot Pappachan group as a brand ambassador is an exciting step. With a century-long legacy, MPG has contributed immensely to the Indian financial landscape. I look forward to inspiring individuals across the country. dream big while MPG turns these dreams into reality with its bouquet of accessible products. Founded in 1887, MPG has diversified into sectors including financial services, hospitality, automotive, real estate, IT services, healthcare, precious metals, global services and alternative energy. With over 40,000 employees and 5,200 branches, MPG disbursed over Rs. 60,000 crore in FY24. The group's CSR arm, Muthoot Pappachan Foundation, focuses on healthcare, education, Environment and Livelihoods (HEEL). (With inputs from PTI)

