Blues icon Keb' Mo' joins WTOP en route to Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Blues music is a distinctly American tradition and if anyone knows its history, it's Keb' Mo'.



Keb' Mo' will be playing at the Hollywood Casino at the Charles Town Races in West Virginia on June 1st. (Courtesy of Hollywood Casino) Keb' Mo' will be playing at the Hollywood Casino at the Charles Town Races in West Virginia on June 1st. (Courtesy of Hollywood Casino) WTOP caught up with the five-time Grammy winner on his way to Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in West Virginia on Saturday.

“The blues is the technology of the soul,” Keb’ Mo’ told WTOP. “It has a history, it's American music formed here in America and it's just in the ground, so you can't kill it. You know, you have weeds and you're trying to get rid of them from your garden? You can't kill them, they keep spawning. He managed to seep into the heart and soul of America in a way that nothing else has. When you hear the blues, you listen to the dirt, man.

The concert will feature songs from across his career, including his latest album Good to Be (2022), which connects his hometown of Compton, California to his new home of Nashville, where he has lived for over a decade now.

“This will be an overview of all my albums,” Keb’ Mo’ said. “My new album called “Good to Be” is not so new anymore. It was a pandemic record. It was a nod to familiar life, to the life you grew up with and clinging to it. Those [roots] are very precious, they shape your whole future, these years of growth.

Born October 3, 1951 in Los Angeles, he grew up listening to Motown, Nat King Cole, Johnny Mathis and Mongo Santamara before choosing his own instruments to pursue music.

“I had a brief stint on the trumpet and let’s just say I wasn’t a good trumpet player, but that’s what got me started,” Keb’ Mo’ said. “Then I moved on to steel drums and then guitar and played all of that. Then in high school I got on the French horn and just used it, went back to the guitar, and then after that guitar became my main instrument.

At age 21, he gained experience when his band Zulu began touring with Jefferson Airplane violinist Papa John Creech. After releasing his debut album Rainmaker (1980) under his birth name Kevin Moore, he quickly changed his name to Keb' Mo' for the catchier self-titled album “Keb' Mo'” (1994).

“It was kind of an accident,” Keb’ Mo’ said. “My name was Keb' Mo' and I put this on my demo tape: 'Kevin Moore aka Keb' Mo' and no one paid much attention to Kevin Moore after that first album, so I guess that I changed my name and put my past behind me and started again.

His next album “Just Like You” (1996) won his first Grammy for best contemporary blues album.

“It was shocking,” Keb’ Mo’ said. “When I got nominated, I put on my suit and went to the Grammys and I was able to go.”

He won his second Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album for “Slow Down” (1998).

“It was a challenge because I was working with a new engineer,” he said. “I was a co-producer on that with John Lewis Parker, but we did it and it went well. At the time we were still running cassette tapes, big two inch reels of cassette tape, which we carried everywhere and I was living in New Orleans at the time we made that album, so I came to California and I made the album there and it was great. You refresh my memory! »

Two more nominations followed for The Door (2000) and Big Wide Grin (2001) before winning his third Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album with Keep it Simple (2004).

“It was just about keeping it simple,” Keb’ Mo’ said. “'Shave Your Legs' was on that record, 'Prosperity Blues,' there's an overlooked gem: 'I can't even frown since the blues ran out of town.'”

After an album of pacifist anthems in the style of the 60s entitled “Peace Back By Popular Demand” (2004), he accumulated new nominations for his albums Suitcase (2006), The Reflection (2011) and BLUES Americana (2014).

Ultimately, he won his fourth Grammy collaborating with blues legend Taj Mahal on “TajMo” (2017).

“It’s called a legend and a hanger – you know which one is which,” Keb’ Mo’ said. “The Taj Mahal is a giant and working on this record, I kicked myself and thought after that experience I don't really want to make any more TajMo records because I had too much to be in the studio up close. We won the Grammy and I said, 'It can't get any better than that.'

From there, he expanded genres, winning the Grammy for Best Americana Album for “Oklahoma” (2019), a year before saluting country legend Garth Brooks by singing “The River” at D.C.'s DAR Constitution Hall during the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in 2020.

“It was shocking to say the least,” Keb’ Mo’ said. “I didn't expect to win let alone be nominated, I just wanted to do something different in a different genre, and then bam, here we are winning an Americana Grammy.”

What's next for Keb' Mo'? It turns out he found the Taj Mahal, which he ranks on his Mount Rushmore of blues legends alongside Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf and BB King.

“We’re mixing it now and it’s coming out in February,” Keb’ Mo’ said. “This one is really cool and has a completely different feel than the record. We have some cool songs and I won't reveal the title yet, but I'm really excited about it. This could stand up to the first one.

My suggestion: flip the title from “TajMo” to “MoTaj” as in More Taj.

“You’re having way too much fun at your job, man,” he joked.

