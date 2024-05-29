Entertainment
6 Ways to Celebrate Father's Day in North Jersey This Year
Mother's Day is easy to plan: a nice meal, flowers and a gift for mom. But sometimes planning a day out for Dad on Father's Day can be a little trickier.
Luckily, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Dad on Juneteenth in North Jersey. Whether he enjoys tasting new craft beers, practicing his golf swing, admiring unique artwork, or even sitting back and relaxing in front of a comedy show, you're sure to find something that piques his interest.
We've compiled some of these options into a list to give you some inspiration. Here are six ways to celebrate Father's Day in North Jersey:
Stop by the Berry and Beer Festival at Ort Farms in Long Valley
Is your dad a fan of craft beer on tap? Does he like to try menu items from different food vendors? Is he a fan of seasonal activities like fruit picking? If you answered yes to any of these questions, take Dad to the Berry and Beer Festival at Ort Farms on Father's Day.
The “season finale” event will take place Saturday and Sunday of Father’s Day weekend and will feature the final two days of strawberry picking offered at Ort Farms. Additionally, there will be craft beer on tap from Jersey Girl Brewery, live music from artists like Matt Pietrucha, Kickstart, John Lepre and The Tones, and an abundance of food trucks and vendors offering a assortment of dining options. Besides the festival, the 400-acre farm also offers friendly farm animals, children's play sets, a cow train, apple cannon, pony and carriage rides for guests to enjoy.
There are three levels of entry tickets, which can be purchased online at a discount or onsite at full price: bronze level ($7), silver level ($15) and gold level ($23). Attractions like the cow train, apple cannon, pony rides and carriage rides require an additional ticket.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Go: 25 Bartley Road, Long Valley; 908-876-3351, ortfarms.com.
Enjoy Carnival Rides and Food at the Tri-County Fair in Rockaway
If Dad wants a casual evening with the family, the 10th Annual Tri-County Fair is the perfect place. Thursday through Sunday during Father's Day weekend, the 107 acres of Christ Church in Rockaway will be transformed into a family-friendly carnival, filled with rides like the Ferris Wheel, Polar Express and Sky Hawk, as well as children's rides, games of chance and pony rides. There will also be classic fair foods like Cold Stone Ice Cream, Handmade Zeppole, Friends Oreos, Tacos, Empanadas, Sausage and Peppers, Homemade Lemonade and more. The event will also include music, fireworks, a vintage car show with '50s music, monster truck rides and an illusion and escape show with Josh Knotts.
Admission to the fair is free and parking is $5 per vehicle. Ride credits can be purchased online for a discount or onsite at regular price. Ride All Day wristbands are also available for $30, and specialty attractions like pony rides and monster truck rides cost $10 per person.
Hours: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday; 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Go: 140 Green Pond Road, Rockaway; 973-783-1010, tricountyfair.org.
Take a few swings at 21 Golf Range in Palisades Park
21 Golf Range at Palisades Park is the perfect place to take Dad if he's a big golf fan but doesn't want to commit to 18 holes on Father's Day. He can train while spending time with his family.
The state-of-the-art golf driving range features a fully automatic ball teeing system and 54 private, multi-level air-conditioned bays with overhead heaters and fans. There is also a button to customize tee height and mosquito zappers in each practice range. Additionally, other facility features include a free putting area, 3 large golf area simulation rooms, locker rentals, indoor golf learning center, cafe and proshop.
Customers can purchase 30-minute ($13), 45-minute ($17) and 60-minute ($20) time slots for the driving range, which includes an unlimited number of balls. And, from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, customers can benefit from an additional 10, 15 or 20 minutes added to each time slot for the same price.
Hours: from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.
Go: 1 US Highway 46 West, Palisades Park; 201-941-4455, 21golfrange.com.
Jaguar Garden Cat Show at Van Vleck Home and Gardens in Montclair
Van Vleck House and Gardens will host its 17th annual Cats in the Garden Jaguar Car Show on Father’s Day. Members of the Jaguar Touring Club will come from all over to fill the park with a wide range of classic and modern Jaguar cars for visitors to explore.
The event also serves as a competition, where representatives of Van Vleck House and Gardens, as well as various sponsors, will vote for the car they prefer. So have fun and celebrate Dad with a day full of classic cars.
Tickets are $10 cash per person and children under 10 are free.
Hours: Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
Go: 21 Van Vleck Street, Montclair; 973-744-4752, montclair.org foundation.
Explore American Paintings at the Montclair Art Museum
If you and your father share a passion for art, take him to see the Montclair Art Museum's new exhibit, “A Love Shared: Treasures of American Painting (1878-1919) from the Carol and Terry Wall Collection.”
The exhibition features a comprehensive, curated selection of paintings by several prominent American painters of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, including John Singer Sargent, Childe Hassam, William Merritt Chase, and Mary Cassatt. All pieces are from the collection of Carol and Terry Wall and demonstrate the leadership and generosity of Carol Wall, who was a longtime trustee and co-president of the Montclair Art Museum, who died in 2022.
Tickets to the museum are $12 for students and seniors, $15 for adults and free for museum members. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.
Hours: from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Go: 3 S. Mountain Ave., Montclair; 973-746-5555, montclairartmuseum.org.
Laugh at Earthquake's Father's Day Comedy Show at NJPAC
Each year, Earthquake, who has appeared on Bet's “Comic View,” HBO's “Def Comedy Jam” and Shaq's “All-Star Comedy Jam,” hosts an annual Father's Day comedy special at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. In addition to Earthquake, this year's event will feature comedians Nate Jackson, Jay Pharoah, Tony Rock and Tacarra Williams.
The show begins at 7 p.m. on Father's Day and tickets currently range from $55.50 to $155.50 per person depending on seat.
Go: 1 Center Street, Newark; 888-466-5722, njpac.org.
