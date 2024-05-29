Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant 2nd pre-wedding bash: Bollywood brigade flies to Italy; Orry shares photos from his cruise | Bollywood





The Ambani family is gearing up to host another celebration ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding between May 29 and June 1. Many Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday as they headed to Italy for the cruise festivities. . Read also | Radhika Merchant leaves for her pre-wedding European cruise with celebrities: Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Dhoni Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday. (Photos: Varinder Chawla) Among them were Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Karan Johar, Disha Patani and Karisma Kapoor. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Celebrities at Mumbai Airport Days after first set of celebrity guests Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others were spotted at Mumbai's private airport as they flew to Italy for the pre-wedding cruise of Ambani, other celebrities are on their way to attend the ceremony. big celebrations. Actors Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Pandey were spotted in casual blue denim looks at the airport as they arrived alone to board their flight. Actress Sara Ali Khan walked through the airport gate with her brother Ibrahim. Karisma Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar bumped into each other at the airport gate and posed together for the paparazzi. They were both wearing black outfits. Actor Disha Patani also left Mumbai in the morning for the Ambani celebrations. Just like Janhvi Kapoor; she was joined by father Boney Kapoor. Anant and Radhika's second pre-wedding bash After their lavish three-day celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in early March, which reportedly cost a whopping sum 1259 crore, the couple is gearing up for a luxurious cruise. Between May 28 and June 1, approximately 800 guests will be treated to a series of parties and events aboard a luxury cruise liner during a scenic journey from Italy to the south of France, extending over 4,380 kilometers. Orry shared photos from the trip on Instagram Stories. The route And in true Ambani style, the itinerary is full of opulent festivities. On May 29, the celebration will begin with a welcome lunch, followed by a gala evening themed “Starry Night.” On May 30, guests will land in Rome for a day of sightseeing, followed by dinner and an after-party that begins at 1 a.m. On May 31, after a morning of festivities on the cruise, guests will land in Cannes. for a masked party. The festivities will end on June 1 in Portofino, Italy. Orhan Awatramani (Orry) shared photos from the cruise and all the pit stops the wedding party makes in Italy.

