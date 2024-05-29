Ted Hatfield brought Hollywood to the Halls





Ted Hatfield was a ball of energy who loved movies. He worked in the industry from the age of 12 until the last time I saw him walking around Halls. Ted died on May 22, 2024, at the age of 87. Mike Campbell, founder of Regal Entertainment, said, “Ted has always been an ambassador for the film industry and we were fortunate to attract him to Knoxville to represent Regal. His enthusiasm and dedication to his work and his family was truly inspiring. He will be greatly missed, but he will not be forgotten. Campbell grew Regal from a dozen screens to the Halls-based company that was sold to Cineworld for $3.6 billion in 2017. Along the way, Campbell acquired a Culver-based theater chain City, California. And with that deal, he lured Ted Hatfield to Halls. Between Ted and Mike, everyone who moved here was convinced they were coming to Halls, not Knoxville. Their arrival increased real estate values, their children boosted Halls' schools, and Regal hired many locals. Overall, it's a good deal. Ted and Carla Hatfield were the spokespeople, immediately joining the Halls Business & Professional Association and the Halls Republican Club. And when Ted showed up at a meeting, the quality of the door prizes soared. Ted brought movie gifts. We assumed it was from Regal. But then we found out it was from Ted. It appears he was a voting member of the Motion Picture Academy at the Oscars. The Academy has 18 branches and Ted was part of the Marketing and Public Relations branch, eligible to vote in all 23 Academy categories, including Best Picture. It was great fun to see Halls GOP members wearing T-shirts promoting Shakespeare In Love and Forrest Gump hats. Next thing I know, Ted is running for the state Republican Executive Committee, where he defeated the incumbent and served two terms. His obituary tells one of Ted's earliest stories: At age 12, long before child labor laws, Ted worked at the local movie theater in Hot Springs, Arkansas, a neutral vacation spot for coastal gangsters. East and West. Ted held seats for Owney Madden (a co-founder of the Cotton Club of New York.) Owney and his cohorts took their seats and returned $5 to Ted each time. His salary was 35 cents an hour. The gangsters ran the clubs and invited Ted to see all the big artists of the time, like Tony Bennett and others. Ted had five sons, all Eagle Scouts, as he proudly announced. And he could talk for hours about the Hatfield and McCoy rivalries. His wife, Carla, continues to live in Halls and says a celebration of life will be planned later. Condolences can be left at www.mynattfh.com/. See all obituaries

