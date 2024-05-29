York County School Board elects new president and vice president at special meeting





YORK COUNTY A special meeting of the York County School Board on May 28 ended with a 3-2 vote to remove Lynda Fairman as school board president. Board member Kim Goodwin moved during the meeting to remove Fairman as president, saying what the board has experienced over the past few months was unnecessary. “Over the last few months, I've had to watch communities disagree with each other, I've seen board members disagree with each other, and I just find that it doesn't is not necessary, what we are going through, and I think it is time that a change in leadership is needed to move us forward. When we break it down, what we’re here for is we’re here for the students and we’re here to make sure they’re taken care of,” Goodwin said. Board members Zoran Pajevic and Fairman voted against the motion. The vote to remove Fairman comes after months of concern expressed by citizens at board meetings and the creation of a social media organization called Save YCSD. Board member Mark Shafer then proposed that Goodwin take over as president. Goodwin was elected by a vote of 4 to 1, with Fairman the only vote against. Goodwin then moved to appoint board member James Richardson as vice president, which passed 3-2, with Fairman and Pajevic voting against. “I am committed to moving our school board and school division forward with a renewed focus on the needs of our schools, our students, our families and our teachers. I would like to thank Mr. Richardson, Mr. Shafer and Mr. Pajevic for their support in appointing me President. My goal is to restore trust and strengthen relationships within our community by listening and responding to your concerns. Ultimately, we all share the same goal: to inspire and support student success and if we can look to the future rather than the past, we can achieve that,” Goodwin said. Richardson released a statement following the meeting. “I look forward to working closely with our new president and helping her grow and succeed in this role as we move forward.” She has demonstrated resilience and a willingness to tackle head-on the issues and criticisms she and our board face. Over the past several months, she has visited our schools, meeting with families and community members to listen to their concerns and learn more about their expectations of her in this role,” Richardson said. “I am committed to fostering a spirit of cooperation among all members of the board of directors. We won't always agree on everything and that's okay, but together we can and will work collaboratively with families and staff to prioritize the success and well-being of our students . York County School Division (YCSD) Superintendent Victor Shandor added, “I believe Ms. Goodwin and Mr. Richardson have the best interests of our students, staff, families and communities in mind. our community. I look forward to supporting them in their roles, restoring positive relationships between the school board and staff, and focusing on what is best for students. The meeting was not streamed on YCSD's YouTube, but a clip of the vote was posted on the YCSD website. Register YCSD YouTube account. The next York County School Board meeting will be June 10 at 4:30 p.m. at York Hall.

